Monday, November 22 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

50° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 50° 32°

Tuesday

63° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 44°

Wednesday

64° / 39°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 64° 39°

Thursday

45° / 25°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 45° 25°

Friday

54° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 54° 32°

Saturday

61° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 61° 37°

Sunday

50° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 50° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

40°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

44°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
44°

46°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

50°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

5 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
47°

43°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
43°

40°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
40°

38°

8 PM
Clear
1%
38°

38°

9 PM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

10 PM
Clear
1%
37°

36°

11 PM
Clear
1%
36°

36°

12 AM
Clear
1%
36°

36°

1 AM
Clear
1%
36°

36°

2 AM
Clear
1%
36°

35°

3 AM
Clear
1%
35°

35°

4 AM
Clear
1%
35°

35°

5 AM
Clear
2%
35°

35°

6 AM
Clear
2%
35°

35°

7 AM
Clear
2%
35°

37°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
37°

A cold front moved through early Sunday and that did bring a little cooldown as we ended the weekend. High pressure has been building in behind that boundary and that brought a return to the sunshine yesterday. More of that is on tap today with temps a little chillier than average for this time of the year. Highs will round out in the lower 50s later on this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Winds turn around from the south to southeast tomorrow which brings a return of milder conditions. The sunshiny trend holds too with afternoon readings surging back into the 60s. Clouds start to thicken Thanksgiving Eve ahead of our next disturbance which moves in Wednesday night. This storm system will bring widespread showers overnight and a pretty solid cooldown by Thanksgiving. Temperatures will likely be in the mid-60s Wednesday, despite the clouds with highs tumbling back into the 40s on Turkey Day. A few showers are possible early in the day on Thanksgiving but the bulk of them should be east of the metro. We’ll keep the threat of on and off showers SE of I-44 throughout the morning with drier conditions across the Ozarks by afternoon. If you’re heading out doing some shopping on Black Friday, temps will be seasonable with drier weather taking over. This weather pattern holds as we progress through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds into the heart of the nation. At the surface though, a cold front slides through Saturday night. It’s looking to come through dry. We’ll be back into the 60s Saturday ahead of that front with highs falling back into the lower 50s Sunday under plenty of sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

31°F Sunny Feels like 31°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

34°F Sunny Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

35°F Sunny Feels like 35°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

30°F Sunny Feels like 30°
Wind
2 mph NW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

36°F Sunny Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

