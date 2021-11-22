Monday, November 22 Evening Forecast

We’ll be enjoying a warming trend ahead of Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will be chilly again tonight with clear skies and temperatures slipping to near freezing.

Sunny skies will dominate Tuesday’s forecast. Winds will pick up out of the south with afternoon temperatures climbing a little above 60°.

Clouds will stream into the area Tuesday night ahead of an approaching storm. Overnight temperatures will only drop into the 40s.

Clouds will thicken up Wednesday, but it will remain dry across most of the region throughout the day. Temperatures will also be mild with highs in the 60s.

All in all, travel across the nation looks pretty good from a weather perspective. Rain will hold off until the evening hours to break out along a cold front as it moves through the Ozarks. This is shaping up to be the heaviest rain our area has seen all month with general totals of a quarter to a half an inch.

The rain will be on the way out by sunrise Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will be much colder too with readings falling into the 30s. Clouds will take a little longer to clear out, but skies should brighten by late morning with skies becoming sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to climb as colder air pours in behind the cold front with afternoon highs only in the low to mid-40s.

Winds will ease Thursday night with temperatures tumbling into the low to mid-20s by Friday morning. The morning cold will give way to a bright and crisp day with afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Temperatures will be on the way back up by Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front. Afternoon highs in the low 60s will come with mainly sunny skies.

A cold front will sweep through Saturday night with some cloud cover but no rain. Temperatures look a little cooler Sunday with highs in the 50s. Milder weather should make a quick return by Monday ahead of yet another cold front.