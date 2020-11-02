Monday, November 2 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning COLD with temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s. We will make it into the 60’s today with 70’s for the rest of this week.

Today temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under mostly sunny skies. With sunny skies, dry conditions, and gusty winds at times, there is an elevated fire concern. Limit outdoor burning today. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s under mostly starry skies.

Tuesday will be warm with temperatures in the lower 70’s and sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Wednesday will be warm and breezy with a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Thursday and Friday will both have temperatures in the lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

This weekend looks quiet and mild as well with temperatures in the lower 70’s both days. Sunday will feature a few more clouds. Rain chances return early next week.

Clear

Springfield

30°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

29°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

30°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

62° / 42°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 62° 42°

Tuesday

70° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 47°

Wednesday

71° / 50°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 71° 50°

Thursday

72° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 72° 50°

Friday

71° / 51°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 71° 51°

Saturday

72° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 72° 55°

Sunday

70° / 54°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 70° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

7 AM
Sunny
1%
30°

37°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

41°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

56°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

61°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

53°

6 PM
Clear
1%
53°

50°

7 PM
Clear
1%
50°

48°

8 PM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

9 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

10 PM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

11 PM
Clear
0%
45°

45°

12 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

1 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

4 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

5 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

6 AM
Clear
0%
43°

