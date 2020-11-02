Monday, November 2 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning COLD with temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s. We will make it into the 60’s today with 70’s for the rest of this week.

Today temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under mostly sunny skies. With sunny skies, dry conditions, and gusty winds at times, there is an elevated fire concern. Limit outdoor burning today. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s under mostly starry skies.

Tuesday will be warm with temperatures in the lower 70’s and sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Wednesday will be warm and breezy with a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Thursday and Friday will both have temperatures in the lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

This weekend looks quiet and mild as well with temperatures in the lower 70’s both days. Sunday will feature a few more clouds. Rain chances return early next week.