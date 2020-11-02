Monday, November 2 Evening Forecast

A long stretch of beautiful weather is just getting started. Temperatures this morning dipped into the upper 20s before soaring into the mid 60s during the afternoon Monday.





Temperatures tonight will remain well above freezing as a bit of a southerly breeze helps prop up overnight temperatures. Overnight lows will range from upper 30s across parts of South Central Missouri to low to mid 40s elsewhere.

Election Day will feature sunny skies and mild afternoon highs in the low 70s.





A moisture starved upper-level storm will move through late Wednesday with some high cloudiness. Winds will be a bit more breezy and it looks like another afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s.

Thursday and Friday look mild and quiet too. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Skies look mainly sunny both days.

Weekend weather will remain mild and quiet. Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday with an increase in cloud cover Sunday. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A front will start edging southeast into the area by Monday. It looks like there will be a chance for showers, especially closer to the approaching front. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s and an increase increase in humidity.

We’ll have to keep an eye on how the front moves through heading into Tuesday. There will be some warmth and humidity in play along with some wind energy. These ingredients will play into thunderstorm chances as the storm moves through.