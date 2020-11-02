Monday, November 2 Evening Forecast

A long stretch of beautiful weather is just getting started. Temperatures this morning dipped into the upper 20s before soaring into the mid 60s during the afternoon Monday.

Temperatures tonight will remain well above freezing as a bit of a southerly breeze helps prop up overnight temperatures. Overnight lows will range from upper 30s across parts of South Central Missouri to low to mid 40s elsewhere.

Election Day will feature sunny skies and mild afternoon highs in the low 70s.

A moisture starved upper-level storm will move through late Wednesday with some high cloudiness. Winds will be a bit more breezy and it looks like another afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s.

Thursday and Friday look mild and quiet too. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Skies look mainly sunny both days.

Weekend weather will remain mild and quiet. Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday with an increase in cloud cover Sunday. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A front will start edging southeast into the area by Monday. It looks like there will be a chance for showers, especially closer to the approaching front. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s and an increase increase in humidity.

We’ll have to keep an eye on how the front moves through heading into Tuesday. There will be some warmth and humidity in play along with some wind energy. These ingredients will play into thunderstorm chances as the storm moves through.

Clear

Springfield

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

63° / 41°
Clear
Clear 0% 63° 41°

Tuesday

72° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 48°

Wednesday

72° / 49°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 72° 49°

Thursday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 72° 50°

Friday

73° / 51°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 73° 51°

Saturday

72° / 56°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 72° 56°

Sunday

73° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 73° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

7 PM
Clear
1%
50°

48°

8 PM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

9 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

10 PM
Clear
0%
45°

45°

11 PM
Clear
0%
45°

45°

12 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

1 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

4 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

5 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

6 AM
Clear
0%
42°

43°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

47°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

64°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

67°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

69°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

60°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°

