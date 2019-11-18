Monday, November 18 Morning Forecast

A weak upper-level disturbance passes through the Ozarks today. While we’re starting out sunny, we’ll find an increase in clouds by noon. Skies become mostly cloudy with clouds thickening up. Maybe a shower is possible but most of us stay dry.

Despite the increase in clouds, temperatures will stay mild on westerly winds. Highs will be about average in the middle 50’s.

Clouds work on clearing out tonight, lows dip into the upper 30’s.

Tomorrow will be beautiful! We set up southwest flow upstairs in the atmosphere, that will bump up our warming trend, sending highs into the lower 60’s. Expect lots of sunshine and lighter winds, overall a beautiful day!

The more robust warming trend continues on Wednesday ahead of our next front. Expect highs in the low to middle 60’s with a few clouds filling in late.

Showers are expected to start overnight Wednesday into Thursday. There could be a rumble of thunder or two in there.

Showers become more widespread on Thursday as the front stalls. This system is cut-off from the jet stream, or the highway that would steer it. That means two things for us: 1) it will be slow with showers likely lingering into a good part of Friday, 2) it doesn’t have much access to very cold Canadian air, so I’m not concerned about wintry weather with this one.

Expect showers and 60’s on Thursday as we still sit in the warm sector of the storm. Some cooler air rolls in by Friday, expect showers and chilly 40’s.

While there are some disagreement with the timing of the grand exit, it looks like Saturday is trending dry with mostly sunny skies and chilly 40’s. Seasonal 50’s are expected Sunday.