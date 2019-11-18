Monday, November 18 Morning Forecast

Weather

Mostly cloudy again today, warmer sunshine tomorrow

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A weak upper-level disturbance passes through the Ozarks today. While we’re starting out sunny, we’ll find an increase in clouds by noon. Skies become mostly cloudy with clouds thickening up. Maybe a shower is possible but most of us stay dry.

Despite the increase in clouds, temperatures will stay mild on westerly winds. Highs will be about average in the middle 50’s.

Clouds work on clearing out tonight, lows dip into the upper 30’s.

Tomorrow will be beautiful! We set up southwest flow upstairs in the atmosphere, that will bump up our warming trend, sending highs into the lower 60’s. Expect lots of sunshine and lighter winds, overall a beautiful day!

The more robust warming trend continues on Wednesday ahead of our next front. Expect highs in the low to middle 60’s with a few clouds filling in late.

Showers are expected to start overnight Wednesday into Thursday. There could be a rumble of thunder or two in there.

Showers become more widespread on Thursday as the front stalls. This system is cut-off from the jet stream, or the highway that would steer it. That means two things for us: 1) it will be slow with showers likely lingering into a good part of Friday, 2) it doesn’t have much access to very cold Canadian air, so I’m not concerned about wintry weather with this one.

Expect showers and 60’s on Thursday as we still sit in the warm sector of the storm. Some cooler air rolls in by Friday, expect showers and chilly 40’s.

While there are some disagreement with the timing of the grand exit, it looks like Saturday is trending dry with mostly sunny skies and chilly 40’s. Seasonal 50’s are expected Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

34°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

41°F Broken Clouds Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

55° / 37°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 55° 37°

Tuesday

61° / 42°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 61° 42°

Wednesday

66° / 52°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 66° 52°

Thursday

62° / 35°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 62° 35°

Friday

47° / 35°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 47° 35°

Saturday

49° / 29°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 49° 29°

Sunday

52° / 32°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 52° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

49°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

52°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
54°

55°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

53°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

51°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

49°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
46°

45°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
45°

45°

2 AM
Clear
10%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

6 AM
Clear
10%
42°

37°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
37°

43°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
43°

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories