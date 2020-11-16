Monday, November 16 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We closed down the weekend on a much quieter note in the wake of Saturday’s cold front. High pressure is in control now and that will keep us pleasant through the start of the workweek.

Temps will start off cold and just a little below average for this time of the year. Readings will be near the freezing mark so make sure you have a jacket. Winds will increase today from the SW ahead of an area of low pressure and cold front that really stays to our north.

Gusts could climb close to 30 mph as it skirts by. Sunny skies are on tap through the day as the atmosphere remains dry. This will allow for our temps to warm into the lower 60s.

Overnight, lows dip back into the low to mid-30s which is seasonable for this time of year.

This ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the region with more sunshine and warmth on the horizon. Temps will remain in the 60s through Wednesday with a big boost into the 70s by Thursday. Winds will remain stronger from the south really from Wednesday into the start of the weekend. That flow will continue to pump above-average temps into the KOLR 10 Viewing Area. A few more clouds arrive on Friday ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive by late Saturday. Mainly cloudy skies are expected for the first half of the weekend with showers possibly by evening.

More widespread moisture looks to move in by Saturday night lasting into Sunday. Temperatures will take the tumble Saturday into Sunday as a cold front tracks through the Ozarks. Highs will dip from the lower 70s Saturday to the upper 40s on Sunday. A crisp start is on tap by next Monday with temps likely starting off in the 20s and 30s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

37°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 35F. Winds SW/NW at 5 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear. Low 35F. Winds SW/NW at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

38°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

36°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

33°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

61° / 35°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 61° 35°

Tuesday

62° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 62° 39°

Wednesday

67° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 50°

Thursday

73° / 52°
Sunny and wind
Sunny and wind 0% 73° 52°

Friday

73° / 54°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 73° 54°

Saturday

70° / 47°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 10% 70° 47°

Sunday

47° / 32°
Showers
Showers 60% 47° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

61°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

59°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

55°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

51°

6 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

7 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

8 PM
Clear
0%
48°

45°

9 PM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

10 PM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

11 PM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

12 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

1 AM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

2 AM
Clear
0%
39°

37°

3 AM
Clear
0%
37°

37°

4 AM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

5 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

6 AM
Clear
0%
35°

36°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100