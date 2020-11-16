Monday, November 16 Morning Forecast

We closed down the weekend on a much quieter note in the wake of Saturday’s cold front. High pressure is in control now and that will keep us pleasant through the start of the workweek.

Temps will start off cold and just a little below average for this time of the year. Readings will be near the freezing mark so make sure you have a jacket. Winds will increase today from the SW ahead of an area of low pressure and cold front that really stays to our north.

Gusts could climb close to 30 mph as it skirts by. Sunny skies are on tap through the day as the atmosphere remains dry. This will allow for our temps to warm into the lower 60s.

Overnight, lows dip back into the low to mid-30s which is seasonable for this time of year.

This ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the region with more sunshine and warmth on the horizon. Temps will remain in the 60s through Wednesday with a big boost into the 70s by Thursday. Winds will remain stronger from the south really from Wednesday into the start of the weekend. That flow will continue to pump above-average temps into the KOLR 10 Viewing Area. A few more clouds arrive on Friday ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive by late Saturday. Mainly cloudy skies are expected for the first half of the weekend with showers possibly by evening.

More widespread moisture looks to move in by Saturday night lasting into Sunday. Temperatures will take the tumble Saturday into Sunday as a cold front tracks through the Ozarks. Highs will dip from the lower 70s Saturday to the upper 40s on Sunday. A crisp start is on tap by next Monday with temps likely starting off in the 20s and 30s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer