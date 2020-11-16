Monday, November 16 Evening Forecast

We experienced a quick turnaround in temperatures today after a chilly Sunday. Highs Monday afternoon were in the 60s across the area thanks to westerly winds and lots of sun. We’ll experience a pause in the warm-up on Tuesday before temperatures surge later this week.

For tonight, high pressure will build across the area in the wake of a quiet cold front. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to tumble into the low to mid-30s across the area with typically colder locations likely dipping several degrees below freezing.

The morning cold on Tuesday will give way to a sunny and cool afternoon. The center of the cold air mass will be to the east leading to a range of temperatures across the Ozarks. We’re looking at highs in the 60s west to 50s east. Winds will remain light throughout the day.





Wednesday will mark the beginning of the big warm-up. Warmer air will spread in from the west with breezy southerly winds and sunny skies pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 60s.





Another day of sun can be expected Thursday along with even warmer temperatures. Low to mid-70s should be common across the area with afternoon highs flirting with record highs for the date. The warmth will come with wind though with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph possible. The increased wind and dry air will lead to an increased fire risk too.

Moisture will start creeping north into the area by Friday. This will result in some morning cloud cover that will give way to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be warm again, generally in the low 70s.

More of the same can be expected Saturday, but with more cloud cover. Winds will be breezy both days.

A cold front will push southeast across the area Sunday morning bring rain and chillier temperatures back to the Ozarks. Temperatures will likely fall from the 50s into the 40s as the rain moves in. Cloud cover and rain will ling into the afternoon keeping temperatures chilly throughout the rest of the day. It looks like a soaking rain with rain amounts of half an inch to an inch.

We may see clouds lingering through sunrise Monday, but they should quickly clear out with a chilly day expected across the area.