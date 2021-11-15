Monday, November 15 Morning Forecast

High pressure has been in control over the weekend and has brought a gorgeous but chilly stretch of weather to the Ozarks. That area of high pressure is moving away at the surface with an upper-level ridge building across the Plains today. A southwesterly wind will prevail as a result which will make for a milder start to the workweek. Highs this afternoon will surge back into the mid and upper 60s under mainly sunny skies. Temperatures continue to warm as we progress into our Tuesday with conditions looking unseasonably mild. Afternoon readings will be nearly 20° above average for this time of the year, topping out in the mid-70s. A stronger SW wind will develop too, which will keep the warmer air streaming into the viewing area. The breeze will be sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts a little higher than that. This stronger flow is coming in ahead of a cold front which is slated to move through the region Thursday. This boundary also brings the chance for more moisture with showers on the table Wednesday afternoon. As the front continues to slide off to the southeast into the wee hours of our Thursday, winds quickly turn around from the northwest. Cooler air will then filter back into the Upper Midwest with highs tumbling into the mid and upper 40s Thursday afternoon. We’ll see lots of sunshine though as drier air takes back over. High pressure keeps its hold over the area through the end of the workweek with temps staying seasonably cool on Friday. Another cold front looks to move toward us by Saturday and we could see a shower or two but chances aren’t looking impressive as of now. We’ll see a bit more cloud cover as this disturbance move in too with highs in the low to mid-50s both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer