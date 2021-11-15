Monday, November 15 Evening Forecast

Another November warm spell has settled in. Temperatures today made a big move up the thermometer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday is shaping up to be even warmer.

For tonight, we’re in for starry skies and chilly temperatures.

The morning chill will give way to warm temperatures quickly with readings climbing into the low 70s by noon. Gusty southerly winds will come with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the mid-70s by mid afternoon, teasing record highs in the area. The record high for Springfield, Tuesday, is 77°.

Skies will remain mostly clear Tuesday night with temperatures only falling into the mid to upper 50s. This is way above average with normal low temperatures this time of the year in the 30s.

A cold front will move into the area by Wednesday morning, set to arrive along I-44 near noon. Clouds will thicken up ahead of the front with a band of rain arriving with the front. Patchy light showers will come with tumbling temperatures behind the front. It’s a day where temperatures will give you a bit of weather whiplash, early afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s will give way to temperatures in the 40s by mid to late afternoon.

Clouds will exit Wednesday night with a crisp and clear day on tap for Thursday. This will be followed by a crisp and cold morning Friday with lows in the 20s.

Temperatures will remain cold Friday with a touch of high cloudiness and highs near 50°.

Temperatures will try to head higher Saturday ahead of the next cold front. Increasing clouds may put a lid on just how much temperatures can climb, but it looks like we’ll manage highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A little light shower activity is possible with the front Saturday night followed by clearing skies and highs in the 50s Sunday.

Another strong cold front will dive across the Ozarks Monday bringing a cold start to the week of Thanksgiving. Another cold front is expected just ahead of Thanksgiving Day. It could bring a little wet weather to the area as people travel for Thanksgiving. It will also make for a chilly Thanksgiving Day with highs likely in the 40s.

