Monday, November 15 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

59° / 46°
Clear
Clear 0% 59° 46°

Tuesday

74° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 74° 56°

Wednesday

67° / 33°
Showers
Showers 30% 67° 33°

Thursday

48° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 48° 26°

Friday

50° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 50° 36°

Saturday

57° / 38°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 57° 38°

Sunday

55° / 33°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 55° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

7 PM
Clear
2%
59°

56°

8 PM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

9 PM
Clear
2%
55°

51°

10 PM
Clear
2%
51°

50°

11 PM
Clear
2%
50°

49°

12 AM
Clear
2%
49°

49°

1 AM
Clear
3%
49°

48°

2 AM
Clear
7%
48°

48°

3 AM
Clear
7%
48°

48°

4 AM
Clear
8%
48°

49°

5 AM
Clear
8%
49°

49°

6 AM
Clear
8%
49°

50°

7 AM
Sunny
9%
50°

53°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
53°

57°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
57°

61°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
61°

66°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
66°

69°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
69°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
71°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
72°

73°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
71°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
69°

66°

6 PM
Clear
4%
66°

Another November warm spell has settled in. Temperatures today made a big move up the thermometer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday is shaping up to be even warmer.

For tonight, we’re in for starry skies and chilly temperatures.

The morning chill will give way to warm temperatures quickly with readings climbing into the low 70s by noon. Gusty southerly winds will come with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the mid-70s by mid afternoon, teasing record highs in the area. The record high for Springfield, Tuesday, is 77°.

Skies will remain mostly clear Tuesday night with temperatures only falling into the mid to upper 50s. This is way above average with normal low temperatures this time of the year in the 30s.

A cold front will move into the area by Wednesday morning, set to arrive along I-44 near noon. Clouds will thicken up ahead of the front with a band of rain arriving with the front. Patchy light showers will come with tumbling temperatures behind the front. It’s a day where temperatures will give you a bit of weather whiplash, early afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s will give way to temperatures in the 40s by mid to late afternoon.

Clouds will exit Wednesday night with a crisp and clear day on tap for Thursday. This will be followed by a crisp and cold morning Friday with lows in the 20s.

Temperatures will remain cold Friday with a touch of high cloudiness and highs near 50°.

Temperatures will try to head higher Saturday ahead of the next cold front. Increasing clouds may put a lid on just how much temperatures can climb, but it looks like we’ll manage highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A little light shower activity is possible with the front Saturday night followed by clearing skies and highs in the 50s Sunday.

Another strong cold front will dive across the Ozarks Monday bringing a cold start to the week of Thanksgiving. Another cold front is expected just ahead of Thanksgiving Day. It could bring a little wet weather to the area as people travel for Thanksgiving. It will also make for a chilly Thanksgiving Day with highs likely in the 40s.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

55°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

59°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

58°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

56°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

55°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100