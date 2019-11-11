Monday, November 11 Morning Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory to northeast: Isolated slick spots likely today as wintry mix changes to snow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 6 PM for counties to the northeast of Springfield from Lake of the Ozarks down towards Salem. There, 1-2″ snow is possible with a glaze of ice.

A cold front is coming through this morning, while there’s a lag, much colder, Arctic air sits behind the front.

Showers are developing behind the front, initially in the form of rain. As that Arctic air closes in and temperatures tumble, rain will transition to a mix, and then to snow.

Expect a wintry mix to get started around sunrise in central Missouri, elsewhere roads will be wet, not icy. That mix/ snow line makes it to the I-44 corridor by Midday, moving south through the afternoon. Expect mostly snow by dismissal.

Outside of the advisory, a dusting of snow is possible with a glaze of ice. Since we were in the 60’s and 70’s all weekend, road temperatures are still pretty warm. However, expect icy conditions on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. As temperatures tumble, those would get slick first.

Snow clears to the southeast by this evening with clouds clearing quick.

Blustery north winds send temperatures falling through the 20’s today with wind chills feeling like the teens!

Tonight skies clear out as our Arctic high settles in. Temperatures will nosedive on calming winds and clearing skies, lows fall into the teens. By the morning, wind chills will be in the single digits! Make sure you’re bundled at the bus stop!! These temperatures will not only be the coldest yet, but can be dangerous.

Tomorrow will be bright but cold! Sunshine will be deceptive, highs will struggle for the freezing mark, only making it to 29 degrees in Springfield!

We start to kick the cold air mass to the east Wednesday, thawing out with sunshine and highs in the 40’s. We’ll stay sunny, quiet, and cool through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Today's Forecast

Overcast

Springfield

41°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
13°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

48°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 16F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
16°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 16F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
13°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

38° / 13°
Windy with a wintry mix of precipitation
Windy with a wintry mix of precipitation 70% 38° 13°

Tuesday

29° / 19°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 29° 19°

Wednesday

45° / 28°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 45° 28°

Thursday

43° / 25°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 43° 25°

Friday

50° / 30°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 50° 30°

Saturday

53° / 36°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 53° 36°

Sunday

49° / 38°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 49° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

6 AM
Showers
50%
43°

43°

7 AM
Rain/Wind
70%
43°

35°

8 AM
Rain/Wind
80%
35°

32°

9 AM
Wintry Mix/Wind
80%
32°

32°

10 AM
Wintry Mix/Wind
70%
32°

31°

11 AM
Snow/Wind
80%
31°

29°

12 PM
Snow/Wind
70%
29°

28°

1 PM
Snow/Wind
70%
28°

26°

2 PM
Snow Showers/Wind
50%
26°

25°

3 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
25°

24°

4 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
24°

23°

5 PM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
23°

23°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
23°

22°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
22°

21°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
21°

20°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
20°

20°

10 PM
Clear
0%
20°

19°

11 PM
Clear
0%
19°

18°

12 AM
Clear
0%
18°

17°

1 AM
Clear
0%
17°

16°

2 AM
Clear
0%
16°

16°

3 AM
Clear
0%
16°

15°

4 AM
Clear
0%
15°

15°

5 AM
Clear
0%
15°

