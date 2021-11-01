Monday, November 1 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

47° / 38°
Showers
Showers 20% 47° 38°

Tuesday

45° / 36°
Showers
Showers 30% 45° 36°

Wednesday

44° / 31°
Showers
Showers 40% 44° 31°

Thursday

48° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 48° 30°

Friday

50° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 50° 31°

Saturday

57° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 57° 38°

Sunday

63° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 63° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
43°

44°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
44°

45°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

12 PM
Cloudy
9%
45°

45°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
45°

45°

2 PM
Few Showers
31%
45°

45°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
45°

44°

4 PM
Showers
37%
44°

43°

5 PM
Showers
50%
43°

43°

6 PM
Showers
54%
43°

42°

7 PM
Showers
53%
42°

42°

8 PM
Showers
46%
42°

41°

9 PM
Showers
41%
41°

41°

10 PM
Showers
39%
41°

41°

11 PM
Showers
45%
41°

40°

12 AM
Showers
52%
40°

40°

1 AM
Showers
45%
40°

40°

2 AM
Showers
44%
40°

40°

3 AM
Showers
37%
40°

40°

4 AM
Few Showers
34%
40°

40°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
40°

40°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
40°

39°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
39°

38°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
38°

We closed out October on a crisp and quiet note and that cooler feel isn’t going anywhere as we kick-start November. Northeasterly winds will drag in chillier air with highs only in the upper 40s this afternoon. Clouds continue to thicken up too as our next disturbance moves in. This storm system arrives late today and it’s looking like it could bring a few showers, especially overnight. Showers will be possible throughout Tuesday and Wednesday as well with temperatures remaining well below average for this time of the year. Expect highs to be in the realm of the upper 40s and lower 50s Tuesday under cloudy skies. Even colder conditions are on the docket for Wednesday with readings in the middle 40s. Behind this system, the coldest air of the season takes over with lows close to the freezing mark on both Thursday and Friday morning. A widespread frost and freeze is on tap so make sure you bring in any plants that are susceptible to the cold. Sunshine returns by Thursday as high pressure starts to build back in. This will make for a warmer and quieter trend as we end the workweek and kick-start the weekend. Highs will round out in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday with temps finally back to average by Sunday. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the lower to middle 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

42°F Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers around. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
38°F Showers around. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

43°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

42°F Cloudy Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

38°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
35°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

41°F Sunny Feels like 38°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100