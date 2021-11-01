Monday, November 1 Evening Forecast

November is here and it’s coming with a taste of winter. Temperatures Monday never warmed out of the 40s. Clouds eventually came with light showers and the rain will stick around into the evening. The light rain or drizzle will taper off after midnight with temperatures settling into the upper 30s.

Tuesday won’t offer up much in the way of better weather. Clouds may thin out enough for a few peaks of sun during the morning, mainly north of Hwy. 60. Another ripple of upper-level energy will trigger some light rain and drizzle later in the day south and southwest of Springfield. Temperatures will only warm into the 40s in most areas, but it should be a little warmer closer to Central Missouri.

Light rain and drizzle will continue Tuesday night, mainly south of Hwy. 60. Temperatures will once again fall into the upper 30s. Wednesday will come with more clouds and chilly early November temperatures. Clouds will thin out during the afternoon from north to south.

This will set the stage for a clear and cold start to the day Thursday. Morning lows Thursday will dip into the upper 20s and low 30s across much of the Ozarks and will mark the first freeze of the season in most spots.

The pattern from Thursday through the weekend is a quiet one. It will come with mostly clear skies and dry weather. We’ll see another widespread freeze Friday morning with near-freezing temperatures again Saturday morning.

Afternoon highs will slowly climb from the low to mid-50s Thursday and Friday to near 60° Saturday. Afternoon highs should be getting close to 70° by Monday of next week. There’s no sign of rain through at least Monday of next week with a storm possibly impacting the area by Veterans Day.