Monday, November 1 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

39° / 37°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 39° 37°

Tuesday

47° / 38°
Showers
Showers 30% 47° 38°

Wednesday

47° / 29°
Showers
Showers 40% 47° 29°

Thursday

51° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 30°

Friday

54° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 54° 33°

Saturday

59° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 59° 38°

Sunday

62° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 62° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

9 PM
Light Rain
67%
39°

39°

10 PM
Showers
55%
39°

39°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
39°

39°

12 AM
Cloudy
21%
39°

39°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
39°

39°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
39°

39°

3 AM
Cloudy
16%
39°

39°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
39°

39°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
39°

39°

6 AM
Cloudy
15%
39°

39°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
39°

38°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
38°

38°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
38°

39°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
39°

42°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
42°

45°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
45°

46°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
46°

46°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
46°

47°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
47°

47°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
47°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy
7%
46°

45°

6 PM
Cloudy
12%
45°

43°

7 PM
Cloudy
14%
43°

43°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
43°

November is here and it’s coming with a taste of winter. Temperatures Monday never warmed out of the 40s. Clouds eventually came with light showers and the rain will stick around into the evening. The light rain or drizzle will taper off after midnight with temperatures settling into the upper 30s.

Tuesday won’t offer up much in the way of better weather. Clouds may thin out enough for a few peaks of sun during the morning, mainly north of Hwy. 60. Another ripple of upper-level energy will trigger some light rain and drizzle later in the day south and southwest of Springfield. Temperatures will only warm into the 40s in most areas, but it should be a little warmer closer to Central Missouri.

Light rain and drizzle will continue Tuesday night, mainly south of Hwy. 60. Temperatures will once again fall into the upper 30s. Wednesday will come with more clouds and chilly early November temperatures. Clouds will thin out during the afternoon from north to south.

This will set the stage for a clear and cold start to the day Thursday. Morning lows Thursday will dip into the upper 20s and low 30s across much of the Ozarks and will mark the first freeze of the season in most spots.

The pattern from Thursday through the weekend is a quiet one. It will come with mostly clear skies and dry weather. We’ll see another widespread freeze Friday morning with near-freezing temperatures again Saturday morning.

Afternoon highs will slowly climb from the low to mid-50s Thursday and Friday to near 60° Saturday. Afternoon highs should be getting close to 70° by Monday of next week. There’s no sign of rain through at least Monday of next week with a storm possibly impacting the area by Veterans Day.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

39°F Cloudy Feels like 33°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers around. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
37°F Showers around. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain Shower

Branson

43°F Rain Shower Feels like 41°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
40°F Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
71%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

43°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
39°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
79%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

39°F Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
34°F Cloudy with showers. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

44°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
39°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

