19-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Springfield

Monday, May 4 Morning Forecast

Weather

Severe threat today, Stay weather aware!

We’re starting out quiet this morning, but our front from yesterday will wobble back to the north bringing another round of strong/ severe storms. ALL modes of severe weather will be possible, please stay weather aware with us today.

The front will try to slowly lift north on Monday with scattered strong to severe storms expected during the morning into the early afternoon over much of the area, especially north of the state line. Large hail and strong wind gusts are possible.

That round of storms will likely force the front to remain stalled over Northern Arkansas much of the day, but it will try to edge north across Northwest Arkansas into the southwest corner of Missouri.

There may be another lull in thunderstorm activity during the mid-afternoon or at least a focus further north for storms. Additional storms are expected to develop over Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma by late afternoon before pushing east into the area. These storms too will likely produce large hail and strong wind gusts. Tornadoes also look possible, mainly south of a Nevada, MO, to West Plains, MO, line or near and south of the warm front that will try to edge north. The threat for severe weather should wind down and shift out of the area by around midnight. Please be weather aware on Monday with dangerous weather possible at times throughout the day into the night.

Mild and quiet weather will follow for Tuesday through Wednesday. A trough will amplify across the Eastern U.S. later in the week generating a northwest flow that could bring a few storms southeast across the area. One look like it will move through Thursday afternoon and evening with another possibly by Monday of next week. Temperatures will also be cool for May with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s over the weekend.

Clear

Springfield

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
53°F Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
55°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
55°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 54F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
54°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 54F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
57°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

69° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 69° 53°

Tuesday

70° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 70° 47°

Wednesday

71° / 44°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 71° 44°

Thursday

67° / 49°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 67° 49°

Friday

61° / 39°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 0% 61° 39°

Saturday

62° / 41°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 62° 41°

Sunday

64° / 42°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 64° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

62°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

63°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
63°

62°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
40%
62°

61°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
61°

62°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
62°

63°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
63°

64°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
80%
64°

69°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
80%
69°

69°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
80%
69°

66°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
66°

66°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
66°

64°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
64°

63°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
63°

63°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
63°

62°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

60°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
60°

60°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
55°

