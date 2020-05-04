Monday, May 4 Evening Forecast

Tornado Watch in effect for Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas until 10 pm.

Today’s first round of severe weather produced widespread hail and wind damage. The worst of the wind damage appears to have occurred around Lebanon where a line of storms roared through shortly after 2 pm, generating what appears to be very strong straight-line winds. This was also the second day in a row for large hail.

Another round of severe weather is expected to move in by early evening. Storms developing over Northeast Oklahoma will move into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. The environment will be conducive for severe weather including tornadoes generally south of a Lamar to West Plains line. This is close to where a warm front is expected to move to early this evening. Areas near and south of the warm front will be marked by high instability and plenty of wind energy to support severe storms. The tornado threat looks like it will be maximized near the warm front this evening. Storms are also expected further north, but the risk of severe weather should be lower and pose more of a hail threat.

The risk of storms will gradually wind down and shift out of the area by around midnight. The rest of the night will remain mostly cloudy and turning a little cooler.

Early clouds on Tuesday will give way to mostly sunny skies. Skies may be partly cloudy for a time to the east and northeast where some wrap around clouds will develop. Temperatures will be mild.

Wednesday looks pretty similar although a bit cooler. Skies will be sunnier west and cloudier east where a few pop up showers are possible.

Clouds and shower chances will be on the increase Thursday with a front dropping in from the north. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible overnight before clearing out. The rain will make way for clearing skies Friday morning. Temperatures will be running on the cool side.

A cold night for May will follow with temperatures slipping into the mid to upper 30s by morning Saturday. The morning chill will give way to a comfortably cool day with sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Another round of clouds will move through Sunday along with a slight chance for showers as another cold front drops in from the northwest.

We should start next week with cool and quiet weather.

Overcast

Springfield

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
15 mph E
84%
Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 52F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
52°F Thunderstorms, some strong this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 52F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
11 mph N
50%
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
14 mph ESE
100%
Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
52°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
11 mph W
90%
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
12 mph ESE
93%
Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 54F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 54F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
13 mph WSW
100%
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
20 mph ESE
86%
Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. ESE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
52°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. ESE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
15 mph E
80%
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
9 mph E
89%
Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 57F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
57°F Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 57F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
12 mph S
60%
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

69° / 52°
Strong to severe thunderstorms likely
Strong to severe thunderstorms likely 60% 69° 52°

Tuesday

69° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 69° 45°

Wednesday

67° / 43°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 67° 43°

Thursday

67° / 49°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 67° 49°

Friday

61° / 37°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 61° 37°

Saturday

64° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 43°

Sunday

63° / 43°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 63° 43°

Hourly Forecast

66°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
66°

66°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
66°

64°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
64°

63°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
63°

63°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
63°

62°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

60°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
60°

60°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
55°

53°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

55°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

63°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

65°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

65°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

