Monday, May 4 Evening Forecast

Tornado Watch in effect for Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas until 10 pm.

Today’s first round of severe weather produced widespread hail and wind damage. The worst of the wind damage appears to have occurred around Lebanon where a line of storms roared through shortly after 2 pm, generating what appears to be very strong straight-line winds. This was also the second day in a row for large hail.

Another round of severe weather is expected to move in by early evening. Storms developing over Northeast Oklahoma will move into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. The environment will be conducive for severe weather including tornadoes generally south of a Lamar to West Plains line. This is close to where a warm front is expected to move to early this evening. Areas near and south of the warm front will be marked by high instability and plenty of wind energy to support severe storms. The tornado threat looks like it will be maximized near the warm front this evening. Storms are also expected further north, but the risk of severe weather should be lower and pose more of a hail threat.

The risk of storms will gradually wind down and shift out of the area by around midnight. The rest of the night will remain mostly cloudy and turning a little cooler.

Early clouds on Tuesday will give way to mostly sunny skies. Skies may be partly cloudy for a time to the east and northeast where some wrap around clouds will develop. Temperatures will be mild.

Wednesday looks pretty similar although a bit cooler. Skies will be sunnier west and cloudier east where a few pop up showers are possible.

Clouds and shower chances will be on the increase Thursday with a front dropping in from the north. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible overnight before clearing out. The rain will make way for clearing skies Friday morning. Temperatures will be running on the cool side.

A cold night for May will follow with temperatures slipping into the mid to upper 30s by morning Saturday. The morning chill will give way to a comfortably cool day with sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Another round of clouds will move through Sunday along with a slight chance for showers as another cold front drops in from the northwest.

We should start next week with cool and quiet weather.