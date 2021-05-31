Monday, May 31 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

High pressure has been holding across the region bringing us a lot quieter and more refreshing weather pattern. We are tracking changes for our Memorial Day as that high moves east of the Ozarks. Clouds start to thicken up and we won’t see too much sunshine as we get into the afternoon. A few showers are possible too as this warm front begins to lift our way. Better chances lie closer to the Missouri-Kansas Stateline but we can’t rule out a stray one or two in the metro. With the lack of sun, temps will be cooler than normal, only topping out in the 70s. Widely scattered showers are in store throughout the overnight as this area of low pressure tracks closer to us. Lows will be milder with the winds from the E/SE and the cloud cover, falling back into the 50s. As this storm system moves through the viewing area tomorrow, more widespread rain is on the table with a few rumbles of thunder possible. The greater instability is in play to our south but a few storms are still possible. Wrap-around clouds and showers swing through by the middle part of the week but Wednesday is looking a little drier. As northerly flow takes back over into Thursday, drier air streams in which will help break up the clouds. With the help of the sun, temps start to climb closer to the average for early June. More sun is on tap for Friday with a ridge of high pressure briefly build in. This will keep the warmer temps around into this coming weekend with afternoon readings surging into 80s. We’ll have the chance for isolated storms both Saturday and Sunday which is something to keep tabs on as as we progress through the week.

Have a Memorial Day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

59°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
57°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

57°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
58°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

54°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
2 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
57°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

58°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
57°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

58°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
57°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
83%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

71° / 57°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 71° 57°

Tuesday

64° / 56°
Showers
Showers 60% 64° 56°

Wednesday

70° / 53°
Showers
Showers 40% 70° 53°

Thursday

76° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 76° 57°

Friday

80° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 80° 61°

Saturday

82° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 82° 66°

Sunday

82° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 82° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
63°

65°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

67°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

69°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

70°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

6 PM
Cloudy
8%
69°

68°

7 PM
Cloudy
21%
68°

67°

8 PM
Few Showers
34%
67°

65°

9 PM
Showers
35%
65°

64°

10 PM
Showers
38%
64°

63°

11 PM
Showers
46%
63°

62°

12 AM
Showers
53%
62°

60°

1 AM
Rain
70%
60°

60°

2 AM
Rain
69%
60°

59°

3 AM
Rain
74%
59°

59°

4 AM
Rain
78%
59°

58°

5 AM
Rain
79%
58°

58°

6 AM
Rain
82%
58°

58°

7 AM
Rain
92%
58°

58°

8 AM
Rain
94%
58°
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100