Monday, May 31 Morning Forecast

High pressure has been holding across the region bringing us a lot quieter and more refreshing weather pattern. We are tracking changes for our Memorial Day as that high moves east of the Ozarks. Clouds start to thicken up and we won’t see too much sunshine as we get into the afternoon. A few showers are possible too as this warm front begins to lift our way. Better chances lie closer to the Missouri-Kansas Stateline but we can’t rule out a stray one or two in the metro. With the lack of sun, temps will be cooler than normal, only topping out in the 70s. Widely scattered showers are in store throughout the overnight as this area of low pressure tracks closer to us. Lows will be milder with the winds from the E/SE and the cloud cover, falling back into the 50s. As this storm system moves through the viewing area tomorrow, more widespread rain is on the table with a few rumbles of thunder possible. The greater instability is in play to our south but a few storms are still possible. Wrap-around clouds and showers swing through by the middle part of the week but Wednesday is looking a little drier. As northerly flow takes back over into Thursday, drier air streams in which will help break up the clouds. With the help of the sun, temps start to climb closer to the average for early June. More sun is on tap for Friday with a ridge of high pressure briefly build in. This will keep the warmer temps around into this coming weekend with afternoon readings surging into 80s. We’ll have the chance for isolated storms both Saturday and Sunday which is something to keep tabs on as as we progress through the week.

Have a Memorial Day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer