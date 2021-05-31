Monday, May 31 Evening Forecast

Memorial Day shaped up to be a cloudy and mild day across the area, but at least the rain held off. By the end of the day, rain was lurking to the west, beginning to spill across the I-49 corridor. A storm over Oklahoma will lead to a round of rain tonight into Tuesday, mainly along and south of the interstate. The rain will be fairly steady along and south of Hwy. 60 where rain totals will be heaviest through Tuesday. A Flood Watch has been posted for this area with rain totals of 1 to 2″ expected through Tuesday.

The steady rain Tuesday morning over Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas will give way to scattered showers during the afternoon. Temperatures Tuesday will be unusually cool for the first day of June with highs generally in the low to mid-60s. Temperatures will be warmer northwest where it will be mostly dry and peeks of sun are possible.

The storm will be slow to clear the region with another pocket of upper-level storminess moving through Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will lead to a few showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with showers becoming more numerous Wednesday afternoon as temperatures warm up.

Drier air will wrap in behind the departing storm Thursday and Friday leading to mostly dry weather. There could be some morning fog both days. Skies will generally be partly cloudy with temperatures getting warmer.

Weekend weather looks warm and humid with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low to mid-60s. Moisture will be surging north into the Ozarks leading to a few widely scattered afternoon showers or storms Saturday. The coverage of afternoon showers will be higher Sunday afternoon.

By Monday a storm will lift north out of Texas across the middle of the country. This will lead to cloudy skies and widespread showers on Monday. Some of the rain could be locally heavy with afternoon highs falling back into the 70s.

Light Rain

Springfield Mo

65°F Light Rain Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
57°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

Branson

66°F Light Rain Feels like 66°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
58°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
91%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Harrison

65°F Rain Shower Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
57°F Rain likely. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
97%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
1 mph ESE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
57°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
77%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

71° / 57°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 71° 57°

Tuesday

64° / 58°
Showers
Showers 60% 64° 58°

Wednesday

70° / 55°
Showers
Showers 40% 70° 55°

Thursday

76° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 76° 57°

Friday

80° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 80° 61°

Saturday

82° / 64°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 82° 64°

Sunday

82° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 82° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

7 PM
Rain
76%
66°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
65°

63°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

10 PM
Few Showers
31%
63°

61°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
61°

60°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
60°

59°

1 AM
Few Showers
36%
59°

58°

2 AM
Showers
59%
58°

58°

3 AM
Showers
58%
58°

57°

4 AM
Showers
47%
57°

57°

5 AM
Showers
48%
57°

57°

6 AM
Showers
54%
57°

57°

7 AM
Showers
49%
57°

59°

8 AM
Showers
44%
59°

60°

9 AM
Showers
53%
60°

61°

10 AM
Showers
52%
61°

62°

11 AM
Showers
47%
62°

63°

12 PM
Showers
37%
63°

64°

1 PM
Few Showers
31%
64°

64°

2 PM
Few Showers
33%
64°

63°

3 PM
Showers
39%
63°

63°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
63°

64°

5 PM
Cloudy
19%
64°

64°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
64°
