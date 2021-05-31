Monday, May 31 Evening Forecast

Memorial Day shaped up to be a cloudy and mild day across the area, but at least the rain held off. By the end of the day, rain was lurking to the west, beginning to spill across the I-49 corridor. A storm over Oklahoma will lead to a round of rain tonight into Tuesday, mainly along and south of the interstate. The rain will be fairly steady along and south of Hwy. 60 where rain totals will be heaviest through Tuesday. A Flood Watch has been posted for this area with rain totals of 1 to 2″ expected through Tuesday.





The steady rain Tuesday morning over Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas will give way to scattered showers during the afternoon. Temperatures Tuesday will be unusually cool for the first day of June with highs generally in the low to mid-60s. Temperatures will be warmer northwest where it will be mostly dry and peeks of sun are possible.





The storm will be slow to clear the region with another pocket of upper-level storminess moving through Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will lead to a few showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with showers becoming more numerous Wednesday afternoon as temperatures warm up.

Drier air will wrap in behind the departing storm Thursday and Friday leading to mostly dry weather. There could be some morning fog both days. Skies will generally be partly cloudy with temperatures getting warmer.

Weekend weather looks warm and humid with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low to mid-60s. Moisture will be surging north into the Ozarks leading to a few widely scattered afternoon showers or storms Saturday. The coverage of afternoon showers will be higher Sunday afternoon.

By Monday a storm will lift north out of Texas across the middle of the country. This will lead to cloudy skies and widespread showers on Monday. Some of the rain could be locally heavy with afternoon highs falling back into the 70s.