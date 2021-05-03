Monday, May 3 Morning Forecast

A storm system is moving our way today and this will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will accompany this area of low pressure which will enhance the storms as is slides through. Ahead of this boundary, temps will really climb with highs surging into the 70s and 80s. It will feel like Summer out there too with muggy conditions thanks to dewpoints in the 60s. The moisture in the air, as well as the heating, will bring instability in the atmosphere which also helps bring the potential for severe weather. Our risk across the region has been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk which means numerous severe storms are possible.

We don’t have a lot of low-level wind but still have a fair amount of wind shear which will lead to the organization of severe storms. All forms are possible including a few tornadoes. It will be a day to stay weather aware for sure. The best chances for these strong to severe storms will be overnight into the early part of our Tuesday. Hail and gusty winds will be big concerns as well but as the storms cluster together late, we will transition to the gusty wind, isolated tornado threat during the overnight.

Widespread showers and storms continue with the severe threat pressing eastward. The activity tomorrow should be non-severe but a few strong storms are still possible early on. As northerly winds take over behind the cold front, temps start to tumble. We’ll likely awaken to the upper 50s and low 60s with readings in the 50s during the afternoon. Drier air does move in behind the front as high pressure moves in. This brings a return to the sunshine but it won’t last too long. Another disturbance brings the chance for a few showers on Thursday. Friday is looking dry ahead of our next cold front which moves our way by the start of the weekend. Instability builds again which could lead to severe storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. We’ll be monitoring data closely as time gets closer. Moisture looks to linger into Sunday as well with temps staying in the lower 70s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with thunderstorms. Some severe possible. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
59°F Variably cloudy with thunderstorms. Some severe possible. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fog

Branson

58°F Fog Feels like 58°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
60°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
97%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fog

Harrison

57°F Fog Feels like 57°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. S winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.
61°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. S winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
94%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
58°F Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
95%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fog

West Plains

60°F Fog Feels like 60°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
61°F Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
95%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 59°
Sct. Storms
Sct. Storms 30% 80° 59°

Tuesday

59° / 39°
Storms
Storms 70% 59° 39°

Wednesday

65° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 65° 45°

Thursday

64° / 44°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 64° 44°

Friday

69° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 69° 53°

Saturday

75° / 58°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 40% 75° 58°

Sunday

73° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 73° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
62°

65°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
65°

67°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
67°

70°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
70°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
74°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

78°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
78°

78°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
78°

76°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
76°

74°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
74°

75°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
75°

74°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

72°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
72°

70°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
70°

68°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
68°

67°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
67°

65°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
65°

64°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
64°

62°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
94%
62°

62°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
62°

61°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
61°

61°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
61°

60°

6 AM
Rain
75%
60°

59°

7 AM
Rain
80%
59°

