Monday, May 3 Morning Forecast

A storm system is moving our way today and this will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will accompany this area of low pressure which will enhance the storms as is slides through. Ahead of this boundary, temps will really climb with highs surging into the 70s and 80s. It will feel like Summer out there too with muggy conditions thanks to dewpoints in the 60s. The moisture in the air, as well as the heating, will bring instability in the atmosphere which also helps bring the potential for severe weather. Our risk across the region has been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk which means numerous severe storms are possible.

We don’t have a lot of low-level wind but still have a fair amount of wind shear which will lead to the organization of severe storms. All forms are possible including a few tornadoes. It will be a day to stay weather aware for sure. The best chances for these strong to severe storms will be overnight into the early part of our Tuesday. Hail and gusty winds will be big concerns as well but as the storms cluster together late, we will transition to the gusty wind, isolated tornado threat during the overnight.





Widespread showers and storms continue with the severe threat pressing eastward. The activity tomorrow should be non-severe but a few strong storms are still possible early on. As northerly winds take over behind the cold front, temps start to tumble. We’ll likely awaken to the upper 50s and low 60s with readings in the 50s during the afternoon. Drier air does move in behind the front as high pressure moves in. This brings a return to the sunshine but it won’t last too long. Another disturbance brings the chance for a few showers on Thursday. Friday is looking dry ahead of our next cold front which moves our way by the start of the weekend. Instability builds again which could lead to severe storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. We’ll be monitoring data closely as time gets closer. Moisture looks to linger into Sunday as well with temps staying in the lower 70s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer