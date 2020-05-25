Monday, May 25 Morning Forecast

Scattered showers/ storms continue for Memorial Day

Happy Memorial Day and thank you to all that serve.

Scattered showers/ storms continue this Memorial Day as a stalled front to the west keeps us unsettled. Moisture content in the atmosphere is high and soils are saturated. As a result, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH takes effect at 1 PM and goes until 7 AM Tuesday. Expect 1-2″+ downpours with locally higher amounts. Heavy rain rates are possible, putting vulnerable rivers/ creeks at risk.

As heat/ humidity builds today, some fuels will grow for stronger storms. A Marginal Severe Risk is posted mainly for isolated cases of 60 mph winds and quarter size hail. Watch for heavy rain and lightning if you’re on the lake!

Highs will be warm, soaring towards 80 degrees.

A few storms will be possible tonight with lows in the middle 60’s.

We’ll keep a chance of storms tomorrow through the end of our work week. A developing low to our southwest becomes cut-off from the jet stream, meaning it will get stuck and stalled. That will throw storm chances into the area on a daily basis.

While it’s not a set-up very favorable for severe weather, flooding will continue to be a concern through the end of the week. Soils are saturated, it will not take much rain to get flooding conditions. Be mindful near low water crossings through this week.

Highs stay warm in the upper 70’s. It looks like we’ll finally dry out by the weekend.

Few Clouds

Springfield

66°F Few Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
65°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
66°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

West Plains

65°F Few Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Monday

80° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 80° 65°

Tuesday

78° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 78° 65°

Wednesday

77° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 77° 64°

Thursday

78° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 78° 64°

Friday

76° / 61°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 76° 61°

Saturday

75° / 60°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 75° 60°

Sunday

76° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 76° 63°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

72°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

74°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

77°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

76°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

78°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

78°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

77°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

71°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

71°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

70°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
70°

69°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

68°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
68°

68°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
68°

67°

3 AM
Showers
60%
67°

67°

4 AM
Showers
50%
67°

66°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
66°

