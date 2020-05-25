Monday, May 25 Morning Forecast

Happy Memorial Day and thank you to all that serve.

Scattered showers/ storms continue this Memorial Day as a stalled front to the west keeps us unsettled. Moisture content in the atmosphere is high and soils are saturated. As a result, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH takes effect at 1 PM and goes until 7 AM Tuesday. Expect 1-2″+ downpours with locally higher amounts. Heavy rain rates are possible, putting vulnerable rivers/ creeks at risk.

As heat/ humidity builds today, some fuels will grow for stronger storms. A Marginal Severe Risk is posted mainly for isolated cases of 60 mph winds and quarter size hail. Watch for heavy rain and lightning if you’re on the lake!

Highs will be warm, soaring towards 80 degrees.

A few storms will be possible tonight with lows in the middle 60’s.

We’ll keep a chance of storms tomorrow through the end of our work week. A developing low to our southwest becomes cut-off from the jet stream, meaning it will get stuck and stalled. That will throw storm chances into the area on a daily basis.

While it’s not a set-up very favorable for severe weather, flooding will continue to be a concern through the end of the week. Soils are saturated, it will not take much rain to get flooding conditions. Be mindful near low water crossings through this week.

Highs stay warm in the upper 70’s. It looks like we’ll finally dry out by the weekend.