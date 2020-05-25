Monday, May 25 Evening Forecast

Weather

Stormy pattern will continue for several more days, but drier weather expected by the weekend.

For tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially later this evening into the early morning hours Tuesday. A wave of low pressure will lift slide by just to the west overnight, increasing wind energy in the atmosphere. This will lead to an isolated threat for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary mode, an isolated tornado is also possible. The threat area will mainly be along and west of Hwy. 65. Heavy rain is also possible with amounts of 1 to 3″ possible along and west of Hwy. 65. This could lead to localized areas of flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas into Tuesday morning.

ISOLATED SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT
  • FLASH FLOOD WATCH
  • FORECAST RAINFALL THROUGH TUESDAY

A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, but rain chances look lower overall. A front will push east across the area by the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing near and east of the front. This will impact mainly areas east of Hwy. 65.

The front will back up by Wednesday as a wave of low pressure moves into the area from the southwest. This will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area again. A front pushing in from the northwest by Thursday will keep the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms going into Thursday night.

The overall severe threat looks low Tuesday through Thursday with lighter winds in the atmosphere. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with localized flooding not out of the question. It will remain mild and muggy with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s.

The pattern will finally dry out by Friday afternoon. We’ll start Friday with cloudy skies and a risk of some light misty showers Friday morning. Skies will clear from northwest to southeast during the afternoon.

A beautiful stretch of weather will develop over the weekend into early next week as a ridge of high pressure in the atmosphere sets up over the middle of the country. Lows will be in the 50s with highs in the mid to upper 70s over the weekend, warming into the low 80s by Monday.

Clear

Springfield

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

79°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas.
64°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

81°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 80° 65°

Tuesday

77° / 62°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 77° 62°

Wednesday

75° / 62°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 60% 75° 62°

Thursday

75° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 75° 63°

Friday

75° / 54°
Morning light rain
Morning light rain 30% 75° 54°

Saturday

77° / 55°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 77° 55°

Sunday

79° / 58°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 79° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

71°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

71°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

70°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
70°

69°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

68°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
68°

68°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
68°

67°

3 AM
Showers
60%
67°

67°

4 AM
Showers
50%
67°

66°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
66°

66°

6 AM
Showers
40%
66°

65°

7 AM
Showers
40%
65°

68°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

10 AM
Showers
50%
69°

69°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

70°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

71°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

72°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

74°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

78°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

74°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

73°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

