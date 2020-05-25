Monday, May 25 Evening Forecast

Stormy pattern will continue for several more days, but drier weather expected by the weekend.

For tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially later this evening into the early morning hours Tuesday. A wave of low pressure will lift slide by just to the west overnight, increasing wind energy in the atmosphere. This will lead to an isolated threat for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary mode, an isolated tornado is also possible. The threat area will mainly be along and west of Hwy. 65. Heavy rain is also possible with amounts of 1 to 3″ possible along and west of Hwy. 65. This could lead to localized areas of flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas into Tuesday morning.

ISOLATED SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

FORECAST RAINFALL THROUGH TUESDAY

A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, but rain chances look lower overall. A front will push east across the area by the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing near and east of the front. This will impact mainly areas east of Hwy. 65.

The front will back up by Wednesday as a wave of low pressure moves into the area from the southwest. This will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area again. A front pushing in from the northwest by Thursday will keep the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms going into Thursday night.

The overall severe threat looks low Tuesday through Thursday with lighter winds in the atmosphere. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with localized flooding not out of the question. It will remain mild and muggy with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s.

The pattern will finally dry out by Friday afternoon. We’ll start Friday with cloudy skies and a risk of some light misty showers Friday morning. Skies will clear from northwest to southeast during the afternoon.

A beautiful stretch of weather will develop over the weekend into early next week as a ridge of high pressure in the atmosphere sets up over the middle of the country. Lows will be in the 50s with highs in the mid to upper 70s over the weekend, warming into the low 80s by Monday.