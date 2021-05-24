Monday, May 24 Morning Forecast

The first half of the weekend did remain rather unsettled but we finally saw brighter conditions across the region Sunday. High pressure that was situated to the east of the Ozarks shifted closer to us which brought drier air into the viewing area. That high begins to slide back to the east as we progress through the next 24 hours as the jet stream begins to flatten out some. This will allow for our rain chances to increase once again. We’ll kick-start the workweek with some sun but the clouds start to thicken up through the day. Highs look to top out around 80° with winds coming in from the south. A stray shower or two is possible in the afternoon, especially closer to the Missouri-Kansas Stateline. The large-scale weather pattern continues to favor wetter weather into the next few days as well with scattered showers and thunderstorms working through the Plains and Upper Midwest. With more clouds and moisture around tomorrow, our temps will be a little milder, falling back into the mid-70s. A few stronger storms are possible Wednesday as the moisture content and instability build in the atmosphere. The best chances will be off to our north and west but it’s something we’ll be keeping tabs on. A heightened chance of severe weather arrives on Thursday though as our next cold front approaches. It’s going to be warm and muggy ahead of this boundary which will lead to the potential for stronger storms. Make sure you stay weather-aware throughout the day. Showers could linger into early Friday before we start to clear out. Highs will get knocked back behind the front too with temps topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Our Memorial Day Weekend is looking pretty good as of now. High pressure looks to build in behind the cold front with sunshine peeking out from behind the clouds Saturday. More sunshine arrives on Sunday with highs climbing back toward 80°.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

63°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Mainly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

63°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Considerable cloudiness. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 65°
Sct. Showers
Sct. Showers 30% 81° 65°

Tuesday

75° / 65°
Sct. Storms
Sct. Storms 40% 75° 65°

Wednesday

80° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 80° 66°

Thursday

84° / 64°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 40% 84° 64°

Friday

76° / 57°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 76° 57°

Saturday

75° / 56°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 75° 56°

Sunday

78° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 78° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
71°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
76°

76°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
76°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
77°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
6%
78°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
7%
78°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

4 PM
Cloudy
17%
79°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
79°

78°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

74°

8 PM
Cloudy
8%
74°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

66°

5 AM
Showers
40%
66°

66°

6 AM
Showers
53%
66°

66°

7 AM
Light Rain
62%
66°

