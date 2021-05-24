Monday, May 24 Morning Forecast

The first half of the weekend did remain rather unsettled but we finally saw brighter conditions across the region Sunday. High pressure that was situated to the east of the Ozarks shifted closer to us which brought drier air into the viewing area. That high begins to slide back to the east as we progress through the next 24 hours as the jet stream begins to flatten out some. This will allow for our rain chances to increase once again. We’ll kick-start the workweek with some sun but the clouds start to thicken up through the day. Highs look to top out around 80° with winds coming in from the south. A stray shower or two is possible in the afternoon, especially closer to the Missouri-Kansas Stateline. The large-scale weather pattern continues to favor wetter weather into the next few days as well with scattered showers and thunderstorms working through the Plains and Upper Midwest. With more clouds and moisture around tomorrow, our temps will be a little milder, falling back into the mid-70s. A few stronger storms are possible Wednesday as the moisture content and instability build in the atmosphere. The best chances will be off to our north and west but it’s something we’ll be keeping tabs on. A heightened chance of severe weather arrives on Thursday though as our next cold front approaches. It’s going to be warm and muggy ahead of this boundary which will lead to the potential for stronger storms. Make sure you stay weather-aware throughout the day. Showers could linger into early Friday before we start to clear out. Highs will get knocked back behind the front too with temps topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Our Memorial Day Weekend is looking pretty good as of now. High pressure looks to build in behind the cold front with sunshine peeking out from behind the clouds Saturday. More sunshine arrives on Sunday with highs climbing back toward 80°.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer