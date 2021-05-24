Monday, May 24 Evening Forecast

Clouds have been widespread today, but the rain hasn’t. A few isolated showers managed to pop up near and west of Hwy. 65 Monday afternoon, but will tend to fade away early this evening. We’re entering another extended stretch of unsettled weather that may come with a risk for some severe storms too.

For tonight, we’ll find partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers near and west of Hwy. 65 should fade this evening. Additional showers will develop across Northwest Arkansas and along and north of the interstate by morning.

Tuesday as a whole looks showery much of the day, especially north of a Harrison, AR, to Salem, MO, line. A few thunderstorms are possible too, mainly during the afternoon but no severe weather is expected. Some of the rain could be locally heavy, but most of the totals will be under half an inch. Temperatures won’t be as warm as Monday with highs in the low to mid-70s west to upper 70s to near 80° further east where it will be dry most of the day.

Showers will continue into Tuesday evening, coming to an end in most areas by late evening.

Wednesday will remain warm and humid with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warmer with afternoon highs near 80°. A front will be draped across the area and will help to trigger spotty afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms may be strong enough to generate strong wind gusts and hail. This activity will fade away early Wednesday evening.

The threat for strong to severe storms is higher on Thursday. A cold front will be moving in from the northwest with very warm and humid weather ahead of the front. Temperatures Thursday will climb into the low to mid-80s. Showers and thunderstorms will spread out of Kansas and Northern Missouri during the afternoon. Severe weather ingredients will be on the table Thursday leading to a higher risk for organized storms. Strong winds and hail will be the primary modes, but isolated tornadoes look possible too. The higher risk for severe weather will be along and north of the interstate late afternoon into the evening with the risk diminishing as the storms spread further south and southeast late in the evening.

Mild and quiet weather will follow the storms on Friday. It looks like the front will move far enough to the south and southwest to usher in drier air with mostly dry weather through Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will become more widespread by Memorial Day and there could be some showers.

It looks like open window weather through the weekend. Temperatures through the holiday weekend will be comfortable with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.