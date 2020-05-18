Monday, May 18 Morning Forecast

An upper-level low swirling by to the east on Monday will sling quite a bit of cloud cover over the area on Monday. There also be a few light showers mainly to the east of Hwy. 65. Temperatures will range from mild highs near 70° over Northern Arkansas to low 60s near and northeast of Springfield.

The upper-level low will continue to influence our weather through much of the week. This will keep the area mild with cool overnight lows and mild afternoon highs. Temperatures will slowly head higher this week as the storm slowly slips off to the east. We’ll also continue to find episodes of clouds on a daily basis, but not too much in the way of rain. The best chance for a few isolated showers through Thursday will be on Wednesday.

By Friday the storm will be far enough east for a warm front to slip north through the area. This will usher in a warm and humid finish to the week. There will probably be a chance for at least a few showers and thunderstorms on Friday as the front makes it’s move north through the Ozarks.

The holiday weekend looks warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s. There will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms each day Friday through Monday.