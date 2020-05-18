Monday, May 18 Morning Forecast

Clouds and a few sprinkles today

An upper-level low swirling by to the east on Monday will sling quite a bit of cloud cover over the area on Monday. There also be a few light showers mainly to the east of Hwy. 65. Temperatures will range from mild highs near 70° over Northern Arkansas to low 60s near and northeast of Springfield.

The upper-level low will continue to influence our weather through much of the week. This will keep the area mild with cool overnight lows and mild afternoon highs. Temperatures will slowly head higher this week as the storm slowly slips off to the east. We’ll also continue to find episodes of clouds on a daily basis, but not too much in the way of rain. The best chance for a few isolated showers through Thursday will be on Wednesday.

By Friday the storm will be far enough east for a warm front to slip north through the area. This will usher in a warm and humid finish to the week. There will probably be a chance for at least a few showers and thunderstorms on Friday as the front makes it’s move north through the Ozarks.

The holiday weekend looks warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s. There will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms each day Friday through Monday.

Clear

Springfield

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

54°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

64° / 51°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 64° 51°

Tuesday

69° / 55°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 69° 55°

Wednesday

74° / 57°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 74° 57°

Thursday

77° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 77° 61°

Friday

81° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 30% 81° 64°

Saturday

84° / 66°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 30% 84° 66°

Sunday

82° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 82° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

55°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

57°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
60°

61°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
61°

64°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
64°

62°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

58°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

56°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

