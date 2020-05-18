Monday, May 18 Evening Forecast

May has been marked by cool weather overall, and the theme continues this week. The culprit behind today’s cool and cloudy weather is a cut-off low that is swirling east of the area. It will continue to wrap clouds and cool air across the area through the middle of the week.

MAY COOL SO FAR

For tonight, we’ll find mostly cloudy skies and lows in the low 50s.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy, but there should be some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon especially. Temperatures will remain mild with highs near 70°.

A spoke of upper-level energy will move across the area Wednesday. This will keep skies mostly cloudy and also generate a few light showers. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s after cool morning lows in the 50s.

Not much change expected on Thursday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures look a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

The cut-off low will be moving further away by Friday with a warm front surging north across the region. Look for warmer and more humid conditions to develop. There are certainly some ingredients in place for at least a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms as well.

Saturday will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms look possible, but it won’t be a washout.

Rain chances and cloud cover will increase Sunday into Monday as upper-level energy digs into the Southern Plains and carves out a storm. Warm and humid weather will continue through Sunday and Monday with rain timing and coverage dictating how warm we can get. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s are expected though. The pattern could offer up a few stronger storms any one of those days, but widespread severe weather isn’t expected. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible.