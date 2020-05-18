Monday, May 18 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

May has been marked by cool weather overall, and the theme continues this week. The culprit behind today’s cool and cloudy weather is a cut-off low that is swirling east of the area. It will continue to wrap clouds and cool air across the area through the middle of the week.

MAY COOL SO FAR

For tonight, we’ll find mostly cloudy skies and lows in the low 50s.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy, but there should be some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon especially. Temperatures will remain mild with highs near 70°.

A spoke of upper-level energy will move across the area Wednesday. This will keep skies mostly cloudy and also generate a few light showers. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s after cool morning lows in the 50s.

Not much change expected on Thursday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures look a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

The cut-off low will be moving further away by Friday with a warm front surging north across the region. Look for warmer and more humid conditions to develop. There are certainly some ingredients in place for at least a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms as well.

Saturday will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms look possible, but it won’t be a washout.

Rain chances and cloud cover will increase Sunday into Monday as upper-level energy digs into the Southern Plains and carves out a storm. Warm and humid weather will continue through Sunday and Monday with rain timing and coverage dictating how warm we can get. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s are expected though. The pattern could offer up a few stronger storms any one of those days, but widespread severe weather isn’t expected. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Springfield

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

62° / 51°
Clouds early, some clearing late
Clouds early, some clearing late 20% 62° 51°

Tuesday

69° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 69° 55°

Wednesday

71° / 57°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 71° 57°

Thursday

75° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 75° 60°

Friday

80° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 80° 64°

Saturday

84° / 66°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 30% 84° 66°

Sunday

81° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 81° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

58°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

56°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

54°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

57°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

59°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
59°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

67°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour Wild Animalhttps://www.ozarksfirst.com/weather/weathertour/#//

Trending Stories