Monday, May 17 Morning Forecast

The unsettled weather pattern picks back up into this week after we caught a brief break from the wet weather yesterday. We’ll start Monday with widespread rain and a few thunderstorms as the low slowly spins into Southwest Missouri. The area of rain will tend to break up a bit by late morning with some peaks of sun possible during the afternoon. As an area of low pressure moves in from the west, we’ll have the lift and instability provided for stronger storms. We’re not expecting widespread severe weather, but there could be a few severe storms capable of damaging wind gusts and hail.

By Tuesday, we’ll find ourselves between storms with a lull in widespread wet weather expected. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected with highs well into the 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread late Tuesday night into Wednesday as another storm pivots north across the region. No widespread severe weather is expected, but at least a few strong to severe storms are possible with a threat for strong winds and hail.

The pattern will remain active through at least Friday as additional storms pivot north through the region ahead of a trough in the West. This will lead to bouts of scattered showers and thunderstorms. No widespread severe is expected.

Heavy rain at times this week will lead to a risk of localized episodes of flooding. Rain totals will be heaviest to the west with a general 3 to 5″ possible over the next week. Amounts will be a little lighter to the east.

Warm and humid weather will continue through the weekend. The pattern looks less active with a chance for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Overall, the weekend forecast is looking a little drier as the area of high pressure to our east attempts to shift westward.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer