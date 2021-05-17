Monday, May 17 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

The on and off rain since last night has kept much of the area soggy today. The unsettled pattern will be a theme through at least Wednesday before a shift to warmer and drier weather in time for the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find scattered showers and thunderstorms focused over Southwest Missouri into Northwest Arkansas into the evening. The focus for rain will shift east by late evening with a few lingering spotty showers remaining further west. Locally heavy rainfall is possible along with a localized risk of flooding. A few stronger storms are also possible with gusty winds and some hail.

We’ll see a lull in the wet pattern Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Breaks in the clouds will allow sunshine to push temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop later in the afternoon, with the highest rain chances west of Hwy. 65.

Another wave of upper-level energy will move in by Wednesday morning with a round of rain and thunderstorms, especially west of Hwy. 65. This wave may wind down by late morning with a flare-up in shower and thunderstorms during the afternoon especially along and east of Hwy. 65. Once again, no widespread severe weather is expected but there could be a few stronger storms with gusty winds and hail.

The wet pattern will shift into a warmer and drier mode around Thursday and continue through the weekend. This will happen as a ridge of high pressure in the atmosphere build west into the area. This will push the unsettled weather further west resulting in mostly dry conditions across the Ozarks. If we do see any wet weather it will tend to be west of Hwy. 65 and north of the interstate through Monday. Temperatures are looking warmer too with highs in the low to mid-80s on a daily basis this weekend into early next week. For many, this will be the warmest weather we’ve experienced so far this year.

The pattern looks like it will turn wetter again by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Showers in the Vicinity

Rolla

63°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

72° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 72° 61°

Tuesday

76° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 76° 63°

Wednesday

75° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 75° 65°

Thursday

79° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 79° 65°

Friday

81° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 81° 64°

Saturday

82° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 82° 63°

Sunday

83° / 63°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 83° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
65°

64°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
64°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
64°

64°

11 PM
Cloudy
19%
64°

64°

12 AM
Cloudy
21%
64°

64°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
64°

64°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
64°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

63°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

64°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
64°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

65°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
65°

66°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
66°

67°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

69°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
69°

71°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
71°

73°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

74°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
74°

74°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
74°

73°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
73°

74°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
74°

72°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
72°

70°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
70°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100