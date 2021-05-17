Monday, May 17 Evening Forecast

The on and off rain since last night has kept much of the area soggy today. The unsettled pattern will be a theme through at least Wednesday before a shift to warmer and drier weather in time for the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find scattered showers and thunderstorms focused over Southwest Missouri into Northwest Arkansas into the evening. The focus for rain will shift east by late evening with a few lingering spotty showers remaining further west. Locally heavy rainfall is possible along with a localized risk of flooding. A few stronger storms are also possible with gusty winds and some hail.

We’ll see a lull in the wet pattern Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Breaks in the clouds will allow sunshine to push temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop later in the afternoon, with the highest rain chances west of Hwy. 65.

Another wave of upper-level energy will move in by Wednesday morning with a round of rain and thunderstorms, especially west of Hwy. 65. This wave may wind down by late morning with a flare-up in shower and thunderstorms during the afternoon especially along and east of Hwy. 65. Once again, no widespread severe weather is expected but there could be a few stronger storms with gusty winds and hail.

The wet pattern will shift into a warmer and drier mode around Thursday and continue through the weekend. This will happen as a ridge of high pressure in the atmosphere build west into the area. This will push the unsettled weather further west resulting in mostly dry conditions across the Ozarks. If we do see any wet weather it will tend to be west of Hwy. 65 and north of the interstate through Monday. Temperatures are looking warmer too with highs in the low to mid-80s on a daily basis this weekend into early next week. For many, this will be the warmest weather we’ve experienced so far this year.





The pattern looks like it will turn wetter again by the middle of next week.