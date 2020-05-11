Monday, May 11 Evening Forecast

Chilly and wet outside as we start the week. Temperatures today managed to sneak into the low 50s before the rain set in. The wet conditions tonight will keep it chilly as well with temperatures slowly falling through the 40s.

Wet weather continues into Tuesday with a steady rain continuing through the morning hours. The rain will taper off from the northwest Tuesday afternoon north of the interstate. Showers will continue to the south. Temperatures will remain stuck in the 40s most of the day thanks to the wet conditions.

RECORD LOW HIGHS EXPECTED TUESDAY

Showers will be possible south of the interstate into Tuesday evening building back to the north later in the night. Some thunder is also possible by Wednesday morning.



WET WEATHER TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY COULD LEAD TO SOME FLOODING

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning will gradually shift to the north and east out of the area by late afternoon as a warm front pushes north. There should be a noticeable uptick in temperatures and humidity by Wednesday afternoon with some sun possible as well.

The pattern the rest of the week through the weekend will remain warm and humid with a chance for showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis. With the increase in warmth and humidity will come an increase in instability that will fuel some potential for stronger storms. Winds higher up in the atmosphere may remain on the weak side reducing the severe potential to some extent. That said, there will likely be a few stronger storms with hail and wind. The severe risk may be higher on Thursday when more wind energy is present.

Temperatures will be tricky to pin down given the wet pattern, but highs will generally be in the mid to upper 70s through Sunday with lows in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front looks like it will sweep across the area on Sunday bringing drier weather back to the Ozarks by Monday. Rain totals from now through Sunday will generally be between 2 and 4″ with locally higher amounts possible. This will lead to some flooding, especially in low lying areas near creeks and rivers.