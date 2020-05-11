Monday, May 11 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chilly and wet outside as we start the week. Temperatures today managed to sneak into the low 50s before the rain set in. The wet conditions tonight will keep it chilly as well with temperatures slowly falling through the 40s.

Wet weather continues into Tuesday with a steady rain continuing through the morning hours. The rain will taper off from the northwest Tuesday afternoon north of the interstate. Showers will continue to the south. Temperatures will remain stuck in the 40s most of the day thanks to the wet conditions.

RECORD LOW HIGHS EXPECTED TUESDAY

Showers will be possible south of the interstate into Tuesday evening building back to the north later in the night. Some thunder is also possible by Wednesday morning.

WET WEATHER TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY COULD LEAD TO SOME FLOODING

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning will gradually shift to the north and east out of the area by late afternoon as a warm front pushes north. There should be a noticeable uptick in temperatures and humidity by Wednesday afternoon with some sun possible as well.

The pattern the rest of the week through the weekend will remain warm and humid with a chance for showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis. With the increase in warmth and humidity will come an increase in instability that will fuel some potential for stronger storms. Winds higher up in the atmosphere may remain on the weak side reducing the severe potential to some extent. That said, there will likely be a few stronger storms with hail and wind. The severe risk may be higher on Thursday when more wind energy is present.

Temperatures will be tricky to pin down given the wet pattern, but highs will generally be in the mid to upper 70s through Sunday with lows in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front looks like it will sweep across the area on Sunday bringing drier weather back to the Ozarks by Monday. Rain totals from now through Sunday will generally be between 2 and 4″ with locally higher amounts possible. This will lead to some flooding, especially in low lying areas near creeks and rivers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Springfield

45°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
42°F Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

43°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
43°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

45°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
43°F Rain. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
43°F Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

49°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
44°F Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

51° / 42°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 51° 42°

Tuesday

50° / 48°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 70% 50° 48°

Wednesday

72° / 63°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 72° 63°

Thursday

78° / 62°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 40% 78° 62°

Friday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 77° 63°

Saturday

78° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 78° 62°

Sunday

75° / 54°
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms 40% 75° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

8 PM
Rain
90%
48°

46°

9 PM
Rain
90%
46°

45°

10 PM
Rain
100%
45°

45°

11 PM
Rain
100%
45°

44°

12 AM
Rain
100%
44°

44°

1 AM
Rain
90%
44°

44°

2 AM
Rain
90%
44°

44°

3 AM
Rain
90%
44°

44°

4 AM
Rain
90%
44°

44°

5 AM
Rain
90%
44°

44°

6 AM
Rain
90%
44°

43°

7 AM
Rain
90%
43°

45°

8 AM
Rain
90%
45°

46°

9 AM
Rain
90%
46°

46°

10 AM
Rain
80%
46°

47°

11 AM
Rain
80%
47°

47°

12 PM
Light Rain
80%
47°

48°

1 PM
Light Rain
60%
48°

50°

2 PM
Showers
60%
50°

50°

3 PM
Showers
60%
50°

54°

4 PM
Showers
50%
54°

51°

5 PM
Showers
50%
51°

51°

6 PM
Showers
50%
51°

51°

7 PM
Showers
50%
51°

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Weather Tour 2020

Trending Stories