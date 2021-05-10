Monday, May 10 Morning Forecast

In the wake of yesterday’s storm system, much cooler conditions have taken over and that feel continues as we kick-start the workweek. Drier air is trying to work in but this will be combated by another disturbance that moves into the region today. This will bring widely scattered showers to the area. Not all of us will see rain but the lack of sun and northeasterly breeze will keep things chilly. Highs will only get into the 50s and 60s throughout the KOLR 10 Viewing Area. The clouds hang tough through the overnight with lows falling back into the 40s for many of us. An upper-level piece of spin brings on an off-showers for our Tuesday too with more widespread coverage on the docket tomorrow. There could be a clap of thunder or two across our southern communities as this wave pushes through. Drier air finally gets into the Ozarks by mid-week and this will bring a return to the sunshine. Below average temps continue though with afternoon readings still struggling to get out of the lower 60s. High pressure continues to build in for the latter half of the workweek which leads to more sunshine on Thursday. Winds start to turn around from the south which ushers in milder conditions as we close down the workweek. Highs on Friday will top out close to 70° under a mix of clouds and sunshine. The clouds will develop ahead of our next storm system which looks to bring some showers and storms overnight Friday into Saturday. We keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday as well with highs climbing back into the 70s throughout the region. The severe weather threat at this point is looking minimal but it’s something we’ll continue to monitor so stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

47°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

48°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
2 mph WNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

47°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

41°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

47°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

56° / 44°
Showers
Showers 30% 56° 44°

Tuesday

61° / 46°
Showers
Showers 50% 61° 46°

Wednesday

63° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 63° 41°

Thursday

65° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 65° 43°

Friday

68° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 68° 53°

Saturday

72° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 72° 58°

Sunday

76° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 76° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
46°

46°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
46°

48°

8 AM
Cloudy
5%
48°

48°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
48°

48°

10 AM
Few Showers
32%
48°

49°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
49°

50°

12 PM
Cloudy
22%
50°

52°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
52°

54°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
54°

55°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
55°

56°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
56°

57°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
57°

58°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

58°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

55°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
55°

52°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
52°

50°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
50°

49°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
49°

47°

12 AM
Clear
6%
47°

46°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
46°

45°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
45°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
44°

44°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
44°

44°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
44°

