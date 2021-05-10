Monday, May 10 Morning Forecast

In the wake of yesterday’s storm system, much cooler conditions have taken over and that feel continues as we kick-start the workweek. Drier air is trying to work in but this will be combated by another disturbance that moves into the region today. This will bring widely scattered showers to the area. Not all of us will see rain but the lack of sun and northeasterly breeze will keep things chilly. Highs will only get into the 50s and 60s throughout the KOLR 10 Viewing Area. The clouds hang tough through the overnight with lows falling back into the 40s for many of us. An upper-level piece of spin brings on an off-showers for our Tuesday too with more widespread coverage on the docket tomorrow. There could be a clap of thunder or two across our southern communities as this wave pushes through. Drier air finally gets into the Ozarks by mid-week and this will bring a return to the sunshine. Below average temps continue though with afternoon readings still struggling to get out of the lower 60s. High pressure continues to build in for the latter half of the workweek which leads to more sunshine on Thursday. Winds start to turn around from the south which ushers in milder conditions as we close down the workweek. Highs on Friday will top out close to 70° under a mix of clouds and sunshine. The clouds will develop ahead of our next storm system which looks to bring some showers and storms overnight Friday into Saturday. We keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday as well with highs climbing back into the 70s throughout the region. The severe weather threat at this point is looking minimal but it’s something we’ll continue to monitor so stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer