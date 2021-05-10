Monday, May 10 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

The calendar may say May, but it’s feeling more like early spring. Clouds and showers were thickest across a narrow area from Joplin east Cabool where temperatures never climbed out of the 50s. Warmer and drier weather was enjoyed further south where temperatures managed to warm into the low to mid-60s, still unusually cool for May. The cool pattern will hang around the next several days before switching back into a warm mode this weekend.

For tonight, clouds will thin out this evening with temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s.

Clouds will be on the way back in by morning with another round of showers spreading across much of the area later in the day. Rain will be steadiest and heaviest near and south of Hwy. 60 during the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to be unusually cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s Southwest to low to mid-60s east.

The shower activity will taper off Tuesday evening with partial clearing by morning.

Sunnier and warmer weather is in store on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

More of the same is expected on Thursday with a chilly morning giving way to a mild afternoon.

Warmer weather begins to take hold by Friday. The overall pattern will be shifting across the region with winds becoming more south to southeasterly. This will draw warmer and more humid air north back into the Ozarks bringing a more May-like feel to the forecast.

Meanwhile, weak upper-level storms will move through helping to trigger bouts of scattered showers and storms Saturday into next week. The overall pattern may tend to focus the highest rain chances around the overnight and morning hours. There could be a few stronger storms, but no organized severe weather is expected at this time into Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

55°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

61°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

60°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

55°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

54° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 54° 43°

Tuesday

59° / 46°
Showers
Showers 50% 59° 46°

Wednesday

63° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 63° 41°

Thursday

66° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 66° 45°

Friday

71° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 71° 53°

Saturday

74° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 74° 58°

Sunday

77° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 77° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

53°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
50°

51°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

49°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
49°

48°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
48°

46°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
46°

46°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
46°

45°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
45°

45°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
45°

45°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

44°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

46°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
46°

50°

8 AM
Cloudy
8%
50°

55°

9 AM
Cloudy
9%
55°

56°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
56°

58°

11 AM
Cloudy
22%
58°

59°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
59°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
58°

60°

2 PM
Few Showers
32%
60°

59°

3 PM
Few Showers
33%
59°

59°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
59°

59°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
59°

57°

6 PM
Cloudy
18%
57°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100