Monday, May 10 Evening Forecast

The calendar may say May, but it’s feeling more like early spring. Clouds and showers were thickest across a narrow area from Joplin east Cabool where temperatures never climbed out of the 50s. Warmer and drier weather was enjoyed further south where temperatures managed to warm into the low to mid-60s, still unusually cool for May. The cool pattern will hang around the next several days before switching back into a warm mode this weekend.

For tonight, clouds will thin out this evening with temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s.

Clouds will be on the way back in by morning with another round of showers spreading across much of the area later in the day. Rain will be steadiest and heaviest near and south of Hwy. 60 during the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to be unusually cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s Southwest to low to mid-60s east.

The shower activity will taper off Tuesday evening with partial clearing by morning.

Sunnier and warmer weather is in store on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

More of the same is expected on Thursday with a chilly morning giving way to a mild afternoon.

Warmer weather begins to take hold by Friday. The overall pattern will be shifting across the region with winds becoming more south to southeasterly. This will draw warmer and more humid air north back into the Ozarks bringing a more May-like feel to the forecast.

Meanwhile, weak upper-level storms will move through helping to trigger bouts of scattered showers and storms Saturday into next week. The overall pattern may tend to focus the highest rain chances around the overnight and morning hours. There could be a few stronger storms, but no organized severe weather is expected at this time into Monday.