Monday, March 9 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out warm in the 50’s on steady southerly winds. Showers are moving in from the west and will continue to spread east this afternoon.

Expect widespread rain through lunchtime. Rain totals of 0.5-0.75″ expected.

By this afternoon, showers will turn more scattered in nature. As the cold front comes through this evening, we’ll have a lot of wind energy in place but limited instability (fuel from the heat/ humidity of the day). With those ingredients in play, we’ll carry a low severe risk mainly for extreme SW Missouri/ NW Arkansas where that instability may be the healthiest.

There, one or two severe storms with 60 mph damaging winds and quarter size hail may be possible. The time frame for this will be 4 – 10 PM. By midnight showers work on exiting east and any instability that was there will diminish.

Tonight we’ll have winds shift to the north and temperatures turn cooler in the upper 30’s.

We’ll keep a few clouds tomorrow but dry conditions with highs still mild in the lower 60’s.

Another hiccup rolls through Wednesday as we keep the pattern unsettled. As a storm tries to develop Thursday we’ll keep a shower chance healthiest to the south. Temperatures stay mild, especially warm on breezy southerly winds Thursday.

The big storm that is keeping us unsettled all week finally arrives late Friday into Saturday with another round of showers/ thunder. We’ll dry out by Sunday.