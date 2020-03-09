Monday, March 9 Morning Forecast

Weather

Showers/ thunder today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re starting out warm in the 50’s on steady southerly winds. Showers are moving in from the west and will continue to spread east this afternoon.

Expect widespread rain through lunchtime. Rain totals of 0.5-0.75″ expected.

By this afternoon, showers will turn more scattered in nature. As the cold front comes through this evening, we’ll have a lot of wind energy in place but limited instability (fuel from the heat/ humidity of the day). With those ingredients in play, we’ll carry a low severe risk mainly for extreme SW Missouri/ NW Arkansas where that instability may be the healthiest.

There, one or two severe storms with 60 mph damaging winds and quarter size hail may be possible. The time frame for this will be 4 – 10 PM. By midnight showers work on exiting east and any instability that was there will diminish.

Tonight we’ll have winds shift to the north and temperatures turn cooler in the upper 30’s.

We’ll keep a few clouds tomorrow but dry conditions with highs still mild in the lower 60’s.

Another hiccup rolls through Wednesday as we keep the pattern unsettled. As a storm tries to develop Thursday we’ll keep a shower chance healthiest to the south. Temperatures stay mild, especially warm on breezy southerly winds Thursday.

The big storm that is keeping us unsettled all week finally arrives late Friday into Saturday with another round of showers/ thunder. We’ll dry out by Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
39°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Branson

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
40°F Light rain early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Harrison

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
39°F Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Rolla

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
38°F Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

West Plains

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
43°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

62° / 39°
Rain and wind with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain and wind with a few rumbles of thunder 70% 62° 39°

Tuesday

62° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 62° 47°

Wednesday

68° / 49°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 68° 49°

Thursday

72° / 46°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 72° 46°

Friday

55° / 41°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 30% 55° 41°

Saturday

54° / 39°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 54° 39°

Sunday

55° / 36°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 55° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

6 AM
Rain
70%
51°

54°

7 AM
Rain/Wind
70%
54°

51°

8 AM
Rain/Wind
70%
51°

51°

9 AM
Rain/Wind
100%
51°

52°

10 AM
Rain/Wind
100%
52°

53°

11 AM
Rain/Wind
90%
53°

54°

12 PM
Rain/Wind
70%
54°

55°

1 PM
Light Rain
70%
55°

55°

2 PM
Light Rain
60%
55°

57°

3 PM
Showers
50%
57°

62°

4 PM
Showers
50%
62°

59°

5 PM
Showers
50%
59°

59°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
59°

59°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
59°

57°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
57°

55°

9 PM
Rain
70%
55°

52°

10 PM
Showers
50%
52°

49°

11 PM
Showers
50%
49°

46°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

44°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

42°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
40°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now