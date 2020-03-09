Monday, March 9 Evening Forecast

A stormy pattern has developed with episodes of wet weather through the upcoming weekend.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on radar this evening with an isolated severe storm or two possible. Rain and cloud cover has kept temperatures cool throughout the day, but readings are trying to spike a bit just ahead of a cold front moving in from the northwest. Instability is lacking, but there may be just enough to generate a few stronger storms along the front. Wind energy is pretty strong, and this will help organize and stronger storms that can persist in the face of strong wind energy. Hail and strong wind gusts would be the main risks, but the tornado risk isn’t zero. The front should arrive in Springfield near 9 pm.

ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING

Once the front passes, temperatures will fall. Skies will remain cloudy overnight, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will fall through the 40s into the upper 30s.

We’ll get a brief break from wet weather on Tuesday with morning clouds giving way to partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Winds will be very light with highs in the low 60s.

A quick wave of showers and thunderstorms will move through Wednesday morning. It looks like there could be some strong to severe storms with hail across Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas. The storms will make a quick exit off to the southeast after sunrise Wednesday with partly cloudy and warm conditions developing. It looks like afternoon temperatures will manage to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s.

STORMY WEATHER FOR SOME EARLY WEDNESDAY

Another mild day will follow on Thursday. A cold front will work southeast across the area during the afternoon. Skies look partly cloudy with temperatures warming into the 70s. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly Thursday afternoon. Instability levels will be higher and there could be a bit of severe weather with the thunderstorm activity.

We’ll wrap up the week on a cool and mostly cloudy note. Temperatures on Friday will warm into the low to mid-50s.

Yet another storm will follow Friday night into Saturday, but it will track well to the south of the area. This should keep the threat of severe weather well south of the Ozarks with mainly just a chilly rain Friday night into Saturday morning. The rain should taper off from west to east Saturday afternoon with cloudy skies and chilly temperatures lingering through the rest of the day.

We’ll finish the weekend with mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and cool temperatures. Another round of showers looks possible by Monday with temperatures trending higher.