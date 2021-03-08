Monday, March 8 Morning Forecast

High pressure has been in control over the last few days giving us just a gorgeous stretch of weather.

Temps remain above average as we progress into the second week of the month as this high holds to our east. Highs surge back into the 60s across the region this afternoon under plenty of sunshine.

With dry air in place and stronger south winds, we have an elevated fire danger so please avoid that outdoor burning if at all possible. Red Flag Warnings are in effect through 6 PM this evening.

Clouds begin to move back in overnight as our next storm system develops to our west. Lows dip back into the 40s throughout the viewing area with the breezy conditions remaining. The winds will be even stronger tomorrow as this disturbance marches closer. Highs climb back into the 70s under a mix of clouds and sun. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph tomorrow afternoon and there could still be some elevated fire danger so make sure you avoid that outdoor burning.

Showers are possible Wednesday but coverage shouldn’t be all that great. A better chance of rain arrives Wednesday night as this cold front tracks in. A couple of storms could turn strong to severe Wednesday night, where we have a Marginal Risk in play. Widespread showers and storms are on the table Thursday and with higher moisture content in the air and some instability, severe storms are a possibility.

Rain and isolated thunderstorms are on the table Friday as well as this front stalls across the Ozarks. With this boundary hanging around, multiple days of moderate to heavy rain are on tap. Rainy conditions are expected Saturday and Sunday with temperatures much cooler by the weekend compared to how the weekend began.

Flooding will be a big concern with a widespread 2-4″ on the table. Some spots could see more than that.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

