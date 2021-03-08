Monday, March 8 Evening Forecast

Our days of sunshine will be coming to a close as a stormier pattern develops. We’ll hang onto mild weather for several more days though.

For tonight, we’ll be watching clouds spread in after sunset. Skies will be mostly cloudy much of the night with clouds thinning out again close to sunrise. The combination of clouds and southerly breezes will keep temperatures from dropping out of the 40s.

Temperatures will climb quickly again Tuesday with abundant sunshine during the morning. Clouds will thicken up later in the day with temperatures climbing up to around 70°. Winds will be breezy throughout the day with gusts over 30 mph possible.

Moisture feeding north from the Gulf on breezy southerly winds will lead to higher humidity and mostly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday. There won’t be a lot of rain through Thursday morning, but there could be a few light showers or sprinkles. Temperatures will remain mild, not only during the day but also at night as well with morning lows Thursday around 60°.

The weather will turn wet by Thursday evening as a front edges southeast slowly across the area. Showers and thunderstorms will become numerous near and north of the front Thursday night into Friday and continue into Saturday. Temperatures will be cooling off through the period with chilly air building in behind the front.

The rain may take a break by Saturday night before another wave of showers and thunderstorms moves through Sunday into Sunday night as the core of the storm moves across the region.

We’ll see some sunshine returning to the area by Monday as we find ourselves between storms.

The main headline with the upcoming stormy weather will be rain and lots of it. The scenario is one that will likely lead to multiple waves of rain, some heavy. Flooding will be a possibility with the risk for flash flooding uncertain but focused around Friday into Saturday morning. Additional heavy rain will likely come on Sunday as the core of the storm moves through.

Another risk on the table is stronger thunderstorm activity. Right now, it looks like the severe risk will remain low and on the isolated side given the lack of instability and the way the storm is moving through. The risk window appears to be highest Thursday night through Friday night and then again on Sunday.