Monday, March 30 Morning Forecast

Another mild day today, showers arrive late

We’re starting out pleasant this morning with a few clouds and lows in the 40’s.

Expect increasing clouds today, skies turn mostly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures will still be mild in the middle/ upper 60’s.

Rain arrives from the southwest after 5 PM today as our next storm creeps in. We’ll have rain becoming widespread overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. Showers taper off and exit east after 1 PM tomorrow.

Expect rain totals near 1″ near/ south of the state line. This will pose a limited flood threat, remember we’re already pretty saturated so far this spring. Rain totals will be much lighter to the north, around 0.25″ or less in central Missouri.

Once the rain clears on Tuesday expect mostly cloudy skies and cooler 50’s.

Sunshine and mild 60’s return on Wednesday. We’ll find an increase in cloud cover on Thursday with highs in the upper 60’s. By Friday our next cold front arrives with some showers/ rumbles of thunder. For now, it looks like we’ll find dry conditions and clearing skies by Saturday.

Clear

Springfield

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
48°F Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

48°F Broken Clouds Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
47°F Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Harrison

51°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
46°F Rain. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

40°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
46°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
47°F Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

69° / 48°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 69° 48°

Tuesday

59° / 39°
Periods of rain early
Periods of rain early 60% 59° 39°

Wednesday

66° / 47°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 66° 47°

Thursday

67° / 49°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 67° 49°

Friday

64° / 42°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 64° 42°

Saturday

58° / 42°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 10% 58° 42°

Sunday

65° / 51°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 20% 65° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

57°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

61°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

64°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

66°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

64°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
62°

60°

8 PM
Few Showers
30%
60°

58°

9 PM
Showers
60%
58°

55°

10 PM
Rain
70%
55°

53°

11 PM
Rain
90%
53°

52°

12 AM
Rain
100%
52°

51°

1 AM
Rain
100%
51°

51°

2 AM
Rain
90%
51°

49°

3 AM
Rain
90%
49°

49°

4 AM
Rain
90%
49°

48°

5 AM
Rain
90%
48°

