Monday, March 30 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out pleasant this morning with a few clouds and lows in the 40’s.

Expect increasing clouds today, skies turn mostly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures will still be mild in the middle/ upper 60’s.

Rain arrives from the southwest after 5 PM today as our next storm creeps in. We’ll have rain becoming widespread overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. Showers taper off and exit east after 1 PM tomorrow.

Expect rain totals near 1″ near/ south of the state line. This will pose a limited flood threat, remember we’re already pretty saturated so far this spring. Rain totals will be much lighter to the north, around 0.25″ or less in central Missouri.

Once the rain clears on Tuesday expect mostly cloudy skies and cooler 50’s.

Sunshine and mild 60’s return on Wednesday. We’ll find an increase in cloud cover on Thursday with highs in the upper 60’s. By Friday our next cold front arrives with some showers/ rumbles of thunder. For now, it looks like we’ll find dry conditions and clearing skies by Saturday.