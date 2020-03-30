Monday, March 30 Evening Forecast

Wet night ahead as rain spreads in from the southwest. The rain should remain fairly steady overnight with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Morning drivers can expect the rain to linger through sunrise before tapering off from northwest to southeast later in the morning. Rain totals will range from light amounts north of Hwy. 54 where less than a quarter of an inch is expected to heavier totals south of the state line where amounts will top an inch. The heavier rain could generate some flooding of low lying areas into Tuesday morning.

Clouds will thin out from the north by late morning with mostly sunny skies developing for the afternoon hours. The afternoon sunshine will boost temperatures into the low 60s.

The busy pattern doesn’t afford much opportunity for a dry day, but we’ll get one on Wednesday. Skies look bright with a bit more high cloudiness by late afternoon. Temperatures look mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will move back into the area Thursday with moisture moving back in. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the area Thursday night with a chance for showers and thunderstorms through Friday night. Shower chances will taper off from the west Saturday morning. The set up overall doesn’t really look to favor severe weather at this time.

Temperatures will look cool on Saturday with afternoon clearing opening the door to highs in the upper 50s. Sunday looks warmer as winds become southeasterly. Moisture will lift north into the area once again with increasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible late Sunday night into Monday morning before tapering off.

The overall pattern will trend warm again next week with active weather looking possible at times as a trough tries to set back up in the West.

Overcast

Springfield

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Rain. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Rain. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Rain. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

67° / 47°
Rain
Rain 20% 67° 47°

Tuesday

62° / 39°
Light rain early
Light rain early 60% 62° 39°

Wednesday

67° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 67° 48°

Thursday

67° / 52°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 67° 52°

Friday

63° / 43°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 63° 43°

Saturday

58° / 46°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 58° 46°

Sunday

67° / 51°
Showers possible
Showers possible 20% 67° 51°

Hourly Forecast

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
62°

60°

8 PM
Few Showers
30%
60°

58°

9 PM
Showers
60%
58°

55°

10 PM
Rain
70%
55°

53°

11 PM
Rain
90%
53°

52°

12 AM
Rain
100%
52°

51°

1 AM
Rain
100%
51°

51°

2 AM
Rain
90%
51°

49°

3 AM
Rain
90%
49°

49°

4 AM
Rain
90%
49°

48°

5 AM
Rain
90%
48°

48°

6 AM
Rain
100%
48°

48°

7 AM
Rain
80%
48°

48°

8 AM
Light Rain
80%
48°

49°

9 AM
Showers
60%
49°

50°

10 AM
Showers
40%
50°

53°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
53°

55°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

57°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

59°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

