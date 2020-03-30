Monday, March 30 Evening Forecast

Wet night ahead as rain spreads in from the southwest. The rain should remain fairly steady overnight with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Morning drivers can expect the rain to linger through sunrise before tapering off from northwest to southeast later in the morning. Rain totals will range from light amounts north of Hwy. 54 where less than a quarter of an inch is expected to heavier totals south of the state line where amounts will top an inch. The heavier rain could generate some flooding of low lying areas into Tuesday morning.

Clouds will thin out from the north by late morning with mostly sunny skies developing for the afternoon hours. The afternoon sunshine will boost temperatures into the low 60s.

The busy pattern doesn’t afford much opportunity for a dry day, but we’ll get one on Wednesday. Skies look bright with a bit more high cloudiness by late afternoon. Temperatures look mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will move back into the area Thursday with moisture moving back in. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the area Thursday night with a chance for showers and thunderstorms through Friday night. Shower chances will taper off from the west Saturday morning. The set up overall doesn’t really look to favor severe weather at this time.

Temperatures will look cool on Saturday with afternoon clearing opening the door to highs in the upper 50s. Sunday looks warmer as winds become southeasterly. Moisture will lift north into the area once again with increasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible late Sunday night into Monday morning before tapering off.

The overall pattern will trend warm again next week with active weather looking possible at times as a trough tries to set back up in the West.