Monday, March 29 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

High pressure has taken over and given us a beautiful last 24 hours, albeit a little chilly for this time of the year. Winds increase from the south to kick-start our workweek which will help our temps warm back up later on this afternoon. With this high just to our east and a trough/cold front to our west, this bring the gusty set-up for today. Winds could occasionally climb over 40 mph! Temperatures this afternoon look to top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s under sunshine-filled skies. The wind holds ahead of this cold frontal boundary overnight but we do keep the mainly clear conditions. Tomorrow is when we do begin to see some changes as this disturbance tracks closer. Clouds increase throughout the day and by late afternoon/early evening, our precip. chances rise. A few showers and possible thunderstorms are on the table through the evening and into the overnight as this front pushes through. Much cooler air filters in behind this system Tuesday night into Wednesday with early AM readings on Hump Day near freezing. A shower or two may linger early but we’ll see a lot more sunshine by afternoon with highs only in the 50s. Thursday and Friday are looking sunny and pleasant as high pressure builds back in. Our Friday Eve will be chilly with temps staying in the 50s but Good Friday is looking milder. Easter Weekend is looking mild and quiet with a fair amount of Sunshine. Temperatures on Easter are looking to surge back into the mid-70s making it perfect for any egg hunts to be had!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

40°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry. Low 49F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
49°F Starry. Low 49F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

33°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 33°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

42°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

33°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

70° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 49°

Tuesday

68° / 32°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 68° 32°

Wednesday

50° / 27°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 50° 27°

Thursday

53° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 53° 33°

Friday

65° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 65° 43°

Saturday

70° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 70° 48°

Sunday

74° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 74° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

7 AM
Clear
1%
45°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
46°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

64°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

60°

8 PM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

9 PM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

10 PM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

11 PM
Clear/Wind
1%
55°

54°

12 AM
Clear
1%
54°

54°

1 AM
Clear
1%
54°

53°

2 AM
Clear
1%
53°

52°

3 AM
Clear
1%
52°

52°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
52°

51°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
51°

51°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
51°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100