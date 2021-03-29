Monday, March 29 Morning Forecast

High pressure has taken over and given us a beautiful last 24 hours, albeit a little chilly for this time of the year. Winds increase from the south to kick-start our workweek which will help our temps warm back up later on this afternoon. With this high just to our east and a trough/cold front to our west, this bring the gusty set-up for today. Winds could occasionally climb over 40 mph! Temperatures this afternoon look to top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s under sunshine-filled skies. The wind holds ahead of this cold frontal boundary overnight but we do keep the mainly clear conditions. Tomorrow is when we do begin to see some changes as this disturbance tracks closer. Clouds increase throughout the day and by late afternoon/early evening, our precip. chances rise. A few showers and possible thunderstorms are on the table through the evening and into the overnight as this front pushes through. Much cooler air filters in behind this system Tuesday night into Wednesday with early AM readings on Hump Day near freezing. A shower or two may linger early but we’ll see a lot more sunshine by afternoon with highs only in the 50s. Thursday and Friday are looking sunny and pleasant as high pressure builds back in. Our Friday Eve will be chilly with temps staying in the 50s but Good Friday is looking milder. Easter Weekend is looking mild and quiet with a fair amount of Sunshine. Temperatures on Easter are looking to surge back into the mid-70s making it perfect for any egg hunts to be had!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer