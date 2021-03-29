Monday, March 29 Evening Forecast

Sunday’s chilly temperatures were replaced by spring warmth on Monday. Skies were bright and winds were breezy out of the south all day. Temperatures climbed into the upper 60s and low 70s for highs. The current warmth will give way to another round of early spring cold that will come with freezing temperatures.

For tonight, we’ll find clear and quiet weather this evening. Bright moonshine will develop by late evening with skies remaining clear until closer to sunrise. Temperatures won’t be as chilly as Sunday night as breezy southerly winds keep temperatures from dropping too much.

High cloudiness during the morning will allow for partly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest with temperatures quickly climbing into the 60s. A cold front will slip across the area during the afternoon, arriving along the interstate by 4 pm. Cooler air will quickly spread in behind the front with temperatures falling back into the 40s by early evening behind the front.









Clouds will also thicken up during the afternoon with showers breaking out along and south of the interstate by early evening. Showers will continue through the evening near and south of the interstate before clearing out of the area after midnight. Another wave of showers will be possible early in the day Wednesday with skies becoming sunny by afternoon. Temperatures will be quite a bit colder with lows in the 30s Wednesday morning with temperatures struggling to climb into the low 50s once sunshine develops.

The winds will ease Wednesday evening. Under clear skies, and with light winds, temperatures will tumble below freezing. Much of the area will dip into the upper 20s. The early April freeze won’t be unusual with our average last freeze around the middle of April. Thursday will be bright and chilly with temperatures climbing into the 50s for highs. Another light freeze is expected east of Hwy. 65 Friday morning.

Friday will mark the beginning of a warm spell with highs Friday climbing well into the 60s. Temperatures look even warmer over the Easter Weekend with highs around 70 Saturday and we’ll into the 70s Sunday. Best of all, the pattern looks quiet and dry.

The warm pattern will stick around into early next week along with quiet weather. The pattern should remain warm next week and will probably turn more active too over the second week of April.