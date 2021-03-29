Monday, March 29 Evening Forecast

Sunday’s chilly temperatures were replaced by spring warmth on Monday.  Skies were bright and winds were breezy out of the south all day.  Temperatures climbed into the upper 60s and low 70s for highs.  The current warmth will give way to another round of early spring cold that will come with freezing temperatures.  

For tonight, we’ll find clear and quiet weather this evening.  Bright moonshine will develop by late evening with skies remaining clear until closer to sunrise.  Temperatures won’t be as chilly as Sunday night as breezy southerly winds keep temperatures from dropping too much.  

High cloudiness during the morning will allow for partly sunny skies.  Winds will be breezy out of the southwest with temperatures quickly climbing into the 60s.  A cold front will slip across the area during the afternoon, arriving along the interstate by 4 pm.  Cooler air will quickly spread in behind the front with temperatures falling back into the 40s by early evening behind the front.  

Clouds will also thicken up during the afternoon with showers breaking out along and south of the interstate by early evening.  Showers will continue through the evening near and south of the interstate before clearing out of the area after midnight.  Another wave of showers will be possible early in the day Wednesday with skies becoming sunny by afternoon.  Temperatures will be quite a bit colder with lows in the 30s Wednesday morning with temperatures struggling to climb into the low 50s once sunshine develops.  

The winds will ease Wednesday evening.  Under clear skies, and with light winds, temperatures will tumble below freezing.  Much of the area will dip into the upper 20s.  The early April freeze won’t be unusual with our average last freeze around the middle of April.  Thursday will be bright and chilly with temperatures climbing into the 50s for highs.  Another light freeze is expected east of Hwy. 65 Friday morning.  

Friday will mark the beginning of a warm spell with highs Friday climbing well into the 60s.  Temperatures look even warmer over the Easter Weekend with highs around 70 Saturday and we’ll into the 70s Sunday.  Best of all, the pattern looks quiet and dry.

The warm pattern will stick around into early next week along with quiet weather. The pattern should remain warm next week and will probably turn more active too over the second week of April.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
19 mph SSE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry. Low 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
50°F Starry. Low 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

64°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
50°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

63°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

71° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 50°

Tuesday

69° / 36°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 69° 36°

Wednesday

51° / 28°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 51° 28°

Thursday

55° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 55° 34°

Friday

65° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 65° 43°

Saturday

70° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 70° 47°

Sunday

74° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 74° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

8 PM
Clear/Wind
0%
64°

61°

9 PM
Clear/Wind
0%
61°

59°

10 PM
Clear/Wind
1%
59°

56°

11 PM
Clear/Wind
1%
56°

55°

12 AM
Clear
1%
55°

54°

1 AM
Clear
1%
54°

54°

2 AM
Clear
1%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
1%
53°

53°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
53°

53°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
53°

52°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

52°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

52°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
52°

56°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
56°

60°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
60°

63°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
63°

65°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
65°

67°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

68°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

65°

4 PM
Cloudy
23%
65°

60°

5 PM
Showers
39%
60°

59°

6 PM
Showers
40%
59°

58°

7 PM
Showers
44%
58°
