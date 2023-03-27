After another round of scattered light rain showers last night we will see mostly sunny conditions for most of today with temperatures in the mid-50s this afternoon. Winds will be light from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Similar to yesterday, skies should become partly cloudy later in the daytime. Monday night will be chilly again in the low to mid-30s.

Chilly to begin the day with mostly sunny skies. Mild this afternoon with a few clouds.

Lows in the mid-30s overnight tonight with a chance for rain showers north of I-44.

There is another chance for scattered light rain showers early Tuesday morning. Highest chances will be along and north of I-44 up to the I-70 corridor with showers ending before noon. Temperatures Tuesday will stay cooler in the low 50s and we will see a light freeze Tuesday night.

South winds make a comeback Wednesday and temperatures will be lifted into the low 60s becoming 70s on Thursday and Friday. Our next chance for rain and scattered thunderstorms arrives with a storm system mainly on Friday.

Friday severe weather risk becoming more likely.

There is a risk that some of the storm activity Friday may become severe as an area of low pressure strengthens over the plains and moves east. The flooding risk is low, but given the highly saturated ground any additional rainfall may cause minor flooding troubles.