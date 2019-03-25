Monday, March 25 Midday Forecast

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clouds linger today, sunshine returns tomorrow ---

Our cold front that brought thunderstorms and large hail yesterday is well to our east. A secondary cold front is wrapping around the backside of the low, spilling more clouds and cool temperatures into the Ozarks.

Cloudy skies and north winds keep temperatures around 50 degrees, high of 52 degrees in Springfield.

MONDAY: Clouds & 40's to start today. Drizzle possible through lunchtime under overcast skies.



Mostly cloudy through the afternoon w/ steady & chilly temps near 50°



High: 52°, Yesterday: 71°, Average: 60° #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/SRXedjrOoj — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) March 25, 2019

Low-level moisture will come with some lift in the atmosphere, a few drizzles will be possible but most of us stay dry.

We hang on to mostly cloudy skies through the evening and most of the overnight hours, but clouds should start thinning out by tomorrow morning. Lows will be cooler in the middle 30's.

Tomorrow, high pressure dips in from the north, clearing our skies and bringing sunshine. Highs will still be a touch below normal with a cool air mass in place -- mostly sunny with highs in the middle and upper 50's.

7-DAY: High pressure brings the return of sunshine tomorrow. Breezy south wind brings warm 60's Wed-Thur-Fri ahead of our next big storm



Showers start Thu & become more widespread Fri. Showers exit early Sat with cool 50's returning #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/DmEfTtOzu6 — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) March 25, 2019

Southerly winds increase on Wednesday. Southerly gusts to 30 mph coupled with sunshine and dry air will pop temperatures into the middle and upper 60's! The warm, dry air will also come with fire danger, no outdoor burning.

We'll keep breezy south winds and warm temperatures ahead of our next storms system. HIghs continue to approach 70 degrees on Thursday despite increasing clouds. A few showers could start as early as Thursday afternoon, most of the thunderstorms hold off until Friday.

Temperatures continue to approach 70 degrees on Friday as the warm-sector of the low passes through the Ozarks. Expect showers/ thunderstorms through the afternoon and overnight.

Showers could linger early Saturday and a cooler air mass arrives. Highs will only make it to about 50 degrees.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with chilly highs in the lower 50's.