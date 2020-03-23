Monday, March 23 Morning Forecast

Some patchy fog may greet you at the doorstep. Be careful in low visibility.

Mostly cloudy skies return today. Southerly winds help temperatures warm back up to their averages around 60 degrees.

Our next storm approaches tonight with showers/ storms arriving by sunrise. Temperatures stay mild tonight, only dropping to 50 degrees.

By tomorrow morning the warm front will lift through the Ozarks with showers/ storms. This front may have enough juice for a severe threat southwest of Springfield. The main threat will be large hail to golf ball size and 60 mph winds. Localized flooding is also a concern for any storms that stall. Rain totals up to 1.5-2″ are possible.

Showers/ storms remain possible in the afternoon as the cold front comes through. An isolated severe storm may be possible for the eastern Ozarks but that threat looks much weaker. Flooding will remain a concern as our soils are saturated — we are running almost 4″ above normal for the month of March!

Highs will be warm ahead of the front in the middle 60’s. Storms clear by Tuesday night and lows dip into the 40’s.

By Wednesday we’ll find warm sunshine with southerly winds pushing highs into the lower 70’s. The warming trend continues Thursday and Friday with highs also in the middle-upper 70’s!

By Friday our next storm system arrives, it could bring storms late Friday into Saturday. The severe risk forecast looks uncertain, for Saturday it depends if/ how much cool air seeps into the Ozarks. Stay tuned for updates on that! Storms clear by Sunday leaving the second half of the weekend mostly sunny and nice!