Monday, March 23 Evening Forecast

Quiet weather this evening will give way to another round of heavy rain and thunder by morning. A front draped south of the area will lift north tonight. This will generate scattered showers and thunderstorms by sunrise across Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas as a storm moves in from the west. A few of the stronger storms across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas could produce hail along with heavy rainfall. Rain and thunderstorms will continue through the morning across the area as the storm pushes east near the state line.





Rainfall could be especially heavy near and north of the warm front that will push north to just south of the state line. This will be a favored spot for stronger storms and heavier rain with amounts of 1 to 2″ possible. This could lead to some flooding. Rain totals of a half an inch to up to an inch will be common closer to Central Missouri.

HEAVY RAINFALL TUESDAY MORNING

Rain will end from west to east by early to mid-afternoon, lingering longest near the interstate before finally ending. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s north with 50s to near 60° south across Northern Arkansas.

The storm really won’t tap into any cold air with warmer weather quickly returning by Wednesday. In fact, it looks like our warmest stretch of the year so far developing Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday looks beautiful. Some morning fog will give way to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Thursday looks even warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Thursday looks like the warmest day of the year so far for Springfield. Skies will be mostly sunny with breezy southwest winds.

WARM SPELL LATER THIS WEEK

Stormier weather returns for some Thursday night. A front will be draped across Central Missouri with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible near and north of the front late Thursday night. The front may wobble a bit south before heading further north on Friday as a storm winds up to the west over Kansas. The air mass ahead of the front will be warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially Friday afternoon and Friday night. It looks like severe weather and heavy rainfall are in play too.

WARMTH COULD LEAD THE WAY TO STORMS BY FRIDAY

A cold front will sweep through by Saturday morning ushering in colder air and bringing jacket weather back to the Ozarks. Temperatures will slip into the upper 40s with readings trying to recover back into the 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunshine returns for Sunday and Monday with temperatures heading higher again.