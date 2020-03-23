Monday, March 23 Evening Forecast

Quiet weather this evening will give way to another round of heavy rain and thunder by morning. A front draped south of the area will lift north tonight. This will generate scattered showers and thunderstorms by sunrise across Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas as a storm moves in from the west. A few of the stronger storms across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas could produce hail along with heavy rainfall. Rain and thunderstorms will continue through the morning across the area as the storm pushes east near the state line.

Rainfall could be especially heavy near and north of the warm front that will push north to just south of the state line. This will be a favored spot for stronger storms and heavier rain with amounts of 1 to 2″ possible. This could lead to some flooding. Rain totals of a half an inch to up to an inch will be common closer to Central Missouri.

HEAVY RAINFALL TUESDAY MORNING

Rain will end from west to east by early to mid-afternoon, lingering longest near the interstate before finally ending. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s north with 50s to near 60° south across Northern Arkansas.

The storm really won’t tap into any cold air with warmer weather quickly returning by Wednesday. In fact, it looks like our warmest stretch of the year so far developing Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday looks beautiful. Some morning fog will give way to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Thursday looks even warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Thursday looks like the warmest day of the year so far for Springfield. Skies will be mostly sunny with breezy southwest winds.

WARM SPELL LATER THIS WEEK

Stormier weather returns for some Thursday night. A front will be draped across Central Missouri with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible near and north of the front late Thursday night. The front may wobble a bit south before heading further north on Friday as a storm winds up to the west over Kansas. The air mass ahead of the front will be warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially Friday afternoon and Friday night. It looks like severe weather and heavy rainfall are in play too.

WARMTH COULD LEAD THE WAY TO STORMS BY FRIDAY

A cold front will sweep through by Saturday morning ushering in colder air and bringing jacket weather back to the Ozarks. Temperatures will slip into the upper 40s with readings trying to recover back into the 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunshine returns for Sunday and Monday with temperatures heading higher again.

Clear

Springfield

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
47°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
48°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
48°F Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
43°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
46°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

58° / 47°
Cloudy with late night rain
Cloudy with late night rain 10% 58° 47°

Tuesday

54° / 41°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 54° 41°

Wednesday

73° / 52°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 73° 52°

Thursday

81° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 81° 61°

Friday

76° / 49°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 76° 49°

Saturday

57° / 38°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 10% 57° 38°

Sunday

60° / 39°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 60° 39°

