Monday, March 22 Morning Forecast

The weekend was just gorgeous across the Ozarks but some changes are taking shape today as our next storm system moves in. Clouds will thicken up today as it gets closer and the winds will be on the increase from the south/southeast. The flow will keep our temps milder, rounding out in the 60s throughout the viewing area. We’ll have some sunshine to start but cloudy skies take over for the afternoon and evening. Showers will develop out west first late this evening and continue to track in from the southwest overnight. The heaviest of the moisture doesn’t really arrive until early tomorrow morning lasting through early part of the day. A dry slot tries to develop and does look to eat away at some of the precip. by the afternoon but I still think lingering showers will be scattered about the area. With the rain and the cloud cover, temps will be cooler tomorrow. Expect afternoon reading in the upper 50s and lower 60s for most of us. We catch a brief break on Wednesday with the sunshine returning. Temps look to rise back into the mid-60s ahead of our next disturbance which is slated to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. There does look to be a little more instability with this one which could bring some embedded thunderstorms. There could be a few stronger storms SE of the viewing area which is something we’ll be monitoring. Friday into the weekend is looking quieter right now but another cold front may swing in late Saturday into Sunday. There doesn’t look to be a lot of moisture with this one as it moves through but it could still bring a few showers Saturday and Saturday night. With that flow coming in from the southwest Saturday, highs will likely surge back into the 60s and 70s. Cooler conditions are in store behind the front on Sunday, with temps rising back into the upper 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

48°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
51°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
53°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

42°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
53°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
17 mph SE
Precip
98%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 52F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
52°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 52F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
18 mph SE
Precip
85%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
52°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

64° / 51°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 64° 51°

Tuesday

57° / 42°
Showers
Showers 50% 57° 42°

Wednesday

64° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 64° 47°

Thursday

55° / 40°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 55° 40°

Friday

63° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 63° 46°

Saturday

68° / 43°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 68° 43°

Sunday

58° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 58° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
50°

50°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
50°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

54°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
54°

57°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
57°

60°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
60°

61°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
61°

63°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

4 PM
Cloudy
2%
62°

62°

5 PM
Cloudy
5%
62°

61°

6 PM
Cloudy
3%
61°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
8%
60°

58°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

56°

9 PM
Cloudy
19%
56°

55°

10 PM
Showers
49%
55°

54°

11 PM
Showers
52%
54°

54°

12 AM
Showers
51%
54°

54°

1 AM
Rain/Wind
69%
54°

54°

2 AM
Rain/Wind
91%
54°

54°

3 AM
Rain
98%
54°

53°

4 AM
Rain/Wind
92%
53°

53°

5 AM
Rain
72%
53°

53°

6 AM
Rain
65%
53°
