Monday, March 22 Morning Forecast

The weekend was just gorgeous across the Ozarks but some changes are taking shape today as our next storm system moves in. Clouds will thicken up today as it gets closer and the winds will be on the increase from the south/southeast. The flow will keep our temps milder, rounding out in the 60s throughout the viewing area. We’ll have some sunshine to start but cloudy skies take over for the afternoon and evening. Showers will develop out west first late this evening and continue to track in from the southwest overnight. The heaviest of the moisture doesn’t really arrive until early tomorrow morning lasting through early part of the day. A dry slot tries to develop and does look to eat away at some of the precip. by the afternoon but I still think lingering showers will be scattered about the area. With the rain and the cloud cover, temps will be cooler tomorrow. Expect afternoon reading in the upper 50s and lower 60s for most of us. We catch a brief break on Wednesday with the sunshine returning. Temps look to rise back into the mid-60s ahead of our next disturbance which is slated to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. There does look to be a little more instability with this one which could bring some embedded thunderstorms. There could be a few stronger storms SE of the viewing area which is something we’ll be monitoring. Friday into the weekend is looking quieter right now but another cold front may swing in late Saturday into Sunday. There doesn’t look to be a lot of moisture with this one as it moves through but it could still bring a few showers Saturday and Saturday night. With that flow coming in from the southwest Saturday, highs will likely surge back into the 60s and 70s. Cooler conditions are in store behind the front on Sunday, with temps rising back into the upper 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer