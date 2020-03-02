Monday, March 2 Morning Forecast

Weather

Residual flooding this morning, showers possible this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Flash flooding and residual flooding concerns continue this morning. Overnight, we got very heavy downpours, rain totals up to 2-3″ fell in just an hour. There are some rural roads reported as closed due to flooding. Turn around, don’t drown! Roads are wet on your way out the door.

The line of storms is weakening and pushing southeast this morning. A few showers will be possible especially to the east and southeast of Springfield today as the front continues to exit. Clouds will hang around, temperatures stay mild in the low to middle 50’s.

Clouds work on clearing tonight with lows in the middle 30’s.

Beautiful, mild sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the lower 60’s!

By the middle of the week, the jet stream tracks far to our north, keeping the cold locked up in Canada. Our next storm system also tracks well to our south by Wednesday and Thursday, keeping the Ozarks dry.

As a result, look forward to a mild, dry trend through the workweek. Expect afternoon sunshine and highs in the lower 60’s. Chilly, but seasonal overnight lows dip into the 30’s.

A cold front comes through dry by Friday, we’ll keep sunshine, temperatures just cool a bit into the low to middle 50’s. Otherwise, our next big storm doesn’t arrive with showers until late Sunday.

The clocks go forward this weekend as daylight saving time begins.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Few Clouds

Springfield

47°F Few Clouds Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Branson

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Harrison

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Rolla

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

West Plains

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

55° / 36°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 40% 55° 36°

Tuesday

61° / 38°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 61° 38°

Wednesday

60° / 36°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 60° 36°

Thursday

63° / 37°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 63° 37°

Friday

55° / 33°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 55° 33°

Saturday

62° / 41°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 62° 41°

Sunday

63° / 49°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 63° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

47°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
47°

47°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
47°

46°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

47°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
47°

48°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

50°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

52°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

55°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

49°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
46°

44°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
43°

43°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
43°

41°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

39°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

37°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

37°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now