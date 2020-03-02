Monday, March 2 Morning Forecast

Flash flooding and residual flooding concerns continue this morning. Overnight, we got very heavy downpours, rain totals up to 2-3″ fell in just an hour. There are some rural roads reported as closed due to flooding. Turn around, don’t drown! Roads are wet on your way out the door.

The line of storms is weakening and pushing southeast this morning. A few showers will be possible especially to the east and southeast of Springfield today as the front continues to exit. Clouds will hang around, temperatures stay mild in the low to middle 50’s.

Clouds work on clearing tonight with lows in the middle 30’s.

Beautiful, mild sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the lower 60’s!

By the middle of the week, the jet stream tracks far to our north, keeping the cold locked up in Canada. Our next storm system also tracks well to our south by Wednesday and Thursday, keeping the Ozarks dry.

As a result, look forward to a mild, dry trend through the workweek. Expect afternoon sunshine and highs in the lower 60’s. Chilly, but seasonal overnight lows dip into the 30’s.

A cold front comes through dry by Friday, we’ll keep sunshine, temperatures just cool a bit into the low to middle 50’s. Otherwise, our next big storm doesn’t arrive with showers until late Sunday.

The clocks go forward this weekend as daylight saving time begins.