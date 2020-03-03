Monday, March 2 Evening Forecast

Storm threat this evening for parts of the Ozarks and then smooth sailing for a while.

TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 1 AM

Heading into this evening, we’ll be eyeing areas along and east of a Harrison, AR, to Eminence, MO, line for strong to severe storms. A cold front is located just northwest of that area with temperatures warming into the 60s to low 70s. This is generating a sizeable amount of instability and that coupled with some wind energy will lead to strong to severe storms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through early evening before exiting off to the east by 9 pm. The set up favors large hail, possibly very large hail. Damaging wind gusts are also possible and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Overnight, drier air will gradually work in from the northwest leading to mostly clear skies by morning. Temperatures will be colder too with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A quiet, dry stretch of weather will follow from Tuesday through Saturday. There will be a storm passing by the area on Wednesday, but it looks far enough to the south to only be a bit of a cloud producer for us. Temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will be a little above normal with lows in the 30s and highs in upper 50s to low 60s.

A shot of chilly air will move in by Thursday night leading to near-freezing temperatures Friday morning and a chillier day overall.

Weekend weather will feature fairly nice conditions. Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures warming back up to above normal levels. We’ll see increasing clouds on Sunday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day or overnight. A front approaching from the west on Monday will likely generate additional showers and thunderstorms as we start the workweek.

Overcast

Springfield

47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Few Clouds

Branson

55°F Few Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Harrison

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Rolla

49°F Overcast Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

60°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

55° / 36°
Clearing skies late
Clearing skies late 40% 55° 36°

Tuesday

61° / 39°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 61° 39°

Wednesday

59° / 36°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 0% 59° 36°

Thursday

62° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 62° 32°

Friday

53° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 53° 32°

Saturday

60° / 40°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 60° 40°

Sunday

62° / 49°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 62° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
46°

44°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
43°

43°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
43°

41°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

39°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

37°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

37°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

37°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
36°

41°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
41°

46°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

50°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

53°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
53°

56°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

58°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

54°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

50°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

