Monday, March 2 Evening Forecast

Storm threat this evening for parts of the Ozarks and then smooth sailing for a while.

TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 1 AM

Heading into this evening, we’ll be eyeing areas along and east of a Harrison, AR, to Eminence, MO, line for strong to severe storms. A cold front is located just northwest of that area with temperatures warming into the 60s to low 70s. This is generating a sizeable amount of instability and that coupled with some wind energy will lead to strong to severe storms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through early evening before exiting off to the east by 9 pm. The set up favors large hail, possibly very large hail. Damaging wind gusts are also possible and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Overnight, drier air will gradually work in from the northwest leading to mostly clear skies by morning. Temperatures will be colder too with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A quiet, dry stretch of weather will follow from Tuesday through Saturday. There will be a storm passing by the area on Wednesday, but it looks far enough to the south to only be a bit of a cloud producer for us. Temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will be a little above normal with lows in the 30s and highs in upper 50s to low 60s.

A shot of chilly air will move in by Thursday night leading to near-freezing temperatures Friday morning and a chillier day overall.

Weekend weather will feature fairly nice conditions. Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures warming back up to above normal levels. We’ll see increasing clouds on Sunday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day or overnight. A front approaching from the west on Monday will likely generate additional showers and thunderstorms as we start the workweek.