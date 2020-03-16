Monday, March 16 Morning Forecast

Weather

Showers today, unsettled/ active pattern this week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re starting out with showers moving into the Ozarks this morning. Showers will continue to move in today as our next hiccup passes by.

Expect cloudy skies, cool upper 40’s, and showers around today. We’ll dry out by tonight, with a shower chance remaining south. Lows hold steady in the lower 40’s.

Tomorrow will be our one drier day in the active pattern. Clouds hang tight with highs actually trending warmer in the middle/ upper 50’s/

By Wednesday the beginnings of our next strong cold front start to approach. With temperatures warming into the middle 60’s on breezy southerly winds, thunder will come into play. Expect afternoon showers and warm temperatures.

By Thursday the strong cold front makes it to the Ozarks. Temperatures should have enough time to warm up into the lower 70’s. Early indications show we may have enough ingredients in place for a strong/ severe threat. Stay weather aware and up-to-date on the forecast!

Rain totals through Thursday could top 1-2″ on already saturated soils. This would bring back the localized flood threat, please be mindful near rivers/ creeks.

We’ll bring in a cool high-pressure center on Friday. You’ll find mostly sunny skies and cooler highs in the lower 50’s. We’ll stay sunny and cool through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

37°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

36°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
44°F Cloudy with showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

36°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
43°F Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

36°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
41°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

37°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
43°F Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

48° / 43°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 60% 48° 43°

Tuesday

57° / 49°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 57° 49°

Wednesday

65° / 57°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 65° 57°

Thursday

72° / 43°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 60% 72° 43°

Friday

52° / 31°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 52° 31°

Saturday

52° / 33°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 52° 33°

Sunday

53° / 39°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 53° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

10 AM
Light Rain
70%
39°

40°

11 AM
Showers
50%
40°

41°

12 PM
Showers
40%
41°

43°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
43°

43°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
43°

44°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
44°

48°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

6 PM
Showers
40%
46°

46°

7 PM
Showers
40%
46°

45°

8 PM
Showers
50%
45°

45°

9 PM
Showers
40%
45°

44°

10 PM
Showers
50%
44°

44°

11 PM
Showers
50%
44°

44°

12 AM
Showers
50%
44°

44°

1 AM
Showers
40%
44°

44°

2 AM
Showers
50%
44°

44°

3 AM
Showers
50%
44°

44°

4 AM
Showers
40%
44°

44°

5 AM
Showers
40%
44°

43°

6 AM
Foggy
20%
43°

43°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

43°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

44°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
44°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now