Monday, March 16 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out with showers moving into the Ozarks this morning. Showers will continue to move in today as our next hiccup passes by.

Expect cloudy skies, cool upper 40’s, and showers around today. We’ll dry out by tonight, with a shower chance remaining south. Lows hold steady in the lower 40’s.

Tomorrow will be our one drier day in the active pattern. Clouds hang tight with highs actually trending warmer in the middle/ upper 50’s/

By Wednesday the beginnings of our next strong cold front start to approach. With temperatures warming into the middle 60’s on breezy southerly winds, thunder will come into play. Expect afternoon showers and warm temperatures.

By Thursday the strong cold front makes it to the Ozarks. Temperatures should have enough time to warm up into the lower 70’s. Early indications show we may have enough ingredients in place for a strong/ severe threat. Stay weather aware and up-to-date on the forecast!

Rain totals through Thursday could top 1-2″ on already saturated soils. This would bring back the localized flood threat, please be mindful near rivers/ creeks.

We’ll bring in a cool high-pressure center on Friday. You’ll find mostly sunny skies and cooler highs in the lower 50’s. We’ll stay sunny and cool through the weekend.