Monday, March 16 Overnight Forecast

Wet weather continues to show up in the forecast this week, but it will come with a warming trend.

For tonight, we’ll have scattered showers throughout the evening, mainly along and south of Hwy. 60. The showers will taper off to some drizzle overnight with some fog also possible. We’ll have to watch areas near and south of I-44 for lower visibilities, especially after midnight.

Tuesday will start with some fog near I-44. Skies will remain cloudy, but temperatures should be a little warmer with afternoon highs in the 50s.

More active weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday. A wave of showers and thunderstorms is expected to break out late Tuesday night spilling east across the area through Wednesday morning as a warm from lifts north. The rain should taper off by early afternoon with some breaks in the clouds possible. Temperatures and humidity should be sharply higher by mid to late afternoon. It’s possible a few showers or thunderstorms could try to pop up, but right now chances look low with nothing really showing up as a big trigger.

That will change late Wednesday night with another big wave of showers and thunderstorms spreading into the area. This wave will taper off from west to east by Thursday afternoon. Skies look like they may become partly cloudy with temperatures warming well into the 70s. This will play a role in storm/severe weather chances later in the day.

Severe chances look pretty low Wednesday into Thursday morning, although stronger storms could produce some hail. Chances look highest Thursday afternoon, mainly east of Hwy. 65, if higher temperatures and instability can develop.

Rain totals will be high with a general 1 to 3″ expected through Thursday. Locally higher amounts over 3″ are possible. This will lead to increased flooding concerns given how wet it’s been.

A strong cold front will push through by Friday morning ushering in some winter temperatures. Clouds may be slow to clear Friday with brisk northwest winds and temperatures stuck in the 40s. Clear skies and a cold air mass will lead to freezing temperatures Saturday morning. Readings look like they’ll dip into the mid to upper 20s, cold enough to damage some of the plants that are budding out.

Temperatures will remain chilly through the weekend. Skies look mostly sunny on Saturday with highs near 50°. Sunday looks cloudier with a slight chance for showers and highs in the 50s. Warmer and wetter weather will develop again over the following week.