Monday, March 16 Overnight Forecast

Wet weather continues to show up in the forecast this week, but it will come with a warming trend.

For tonight, we’ll have scattered showers throughout the evening, mainly along and south of Hwy. 60. The showers will taper off to some drizzle overnight with some fog also possible. We’ll have to watch areas near and south of I-44 for lower visibilities, especially after midnight.

Tuesday will start with some fog near I-44. Skies will remain cloudy, but temperatures should be a little warmer with afternoon highs in the 50s.

More active weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday. A wave of showers and thunderstorms is expected to break out late Tuesday night spilling east across the area through Wednesday morning as a warm from lifts north. The rain should taper off by early afternoon with some breaks in the clouds possible. Temperatures and humidity should be sharply higher by mid to late afternoon. It’s possible a few showers or thunderstorms could try to pop up, but right now chances look low with nothing really showing up as a big trigger.

That will change late Wednesday night with another big wave of showers and thunderstorms spreading into the area. This wave will taper off from west to east by Thursday afternoon. Skies look like they may become partly cloudy with temperatures warming well into the 70s. This will play a role in storm/severe weather chances later in the day.

Severe chances look pretty low Wednesday into Thursday morning, although stronger storms could produce some hail. Chances look highest Thursday afternoon, mainly east of Hwy. 65, if higher temperatures and instability can develop.

Rain totals will be high with a general 1 to 3″ expected through Thursday. Locally higher amounts over 3″ are possible. This will lead to increased flooding concerns given how wet it’s been.

A strong cold front will push through by Friday morning ushering in some winter temperatures. Clouds may be slow to clear Friday with brisk northwest winds and temperatures stuck in the 40s. Clear skies and a cold air mass will lead to freezing temperatures Saturday morning. Readings look like they’ll dip into the mid to upper 20s, cold enough to damage some of the plants that are budding out.

Temperatures will remain chilly through the weekend. Skies look mostly sunny on Saturday with highs near 50°. Sunday looks cloudier with a slight chance for showers and highs in the 50s. Warmer and wetter weather will develop again over the following week.

Overcast

Springfield

43°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
49°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Branson

45°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
50°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Harrison

46°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
50°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Rolla

42°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
46°F Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

West Plains

45°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
48°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

55° / 49°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 10% 55° 49°

Wednesday

70° / 60°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 60% 70° 60°

Thursday

75° / 40°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 75° 40°

Friday

47° / 28°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 0% 47° 28°

Saturday

50° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 50° 32°

Sunday

50° / 35°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 50° 35°

Monday

58° / 43°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 10% 58° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

48°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

49°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

51°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
51°

53°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

55°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
56°

56°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
56°

54°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
54°

52°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

51°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
51°

51°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
51°

51°

12 AM
Showers
40%
51°

52°

1 AM
Showers
60%
52°

52°

2 AM
Rain
60%
52°

50°

3 AM
Rain
60%
50°

50°

4 AM
Rain
60%
50°

50°

5 AM
Showers
60%
50°

50°

6 AM
Showers
60%
50°

49°

7 AM
Rain
60%
49°

53°

8 AM
Rain
60%
53°

53°

9 AM
Rain
60%
53°

