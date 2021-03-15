Monday, March 15 Morning Forecast

A potent storm system has been impacting the region over the last 24 hours and that has brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to the Ozarks. Much of that activity will clear the area today but we still have the potential for isolated storms across Central Missouri as that low pressure center tracks through. A couple could possibly turn strong to severe with some of that sun peeking out adding to the instability in the air. SW winds will be a little blustery today but that flow will bring up drier conditions and that will bring an overall decrease of the cloud cover. Highs will be mild for this time of year and with the help of the sun, we’ll rise back into the 60s. The mild temps hold for our Tuesday with our next storm system starting to work in from the west. That will give us a mix of clouds and sunshine with afternoon readings in the 60s and 70s. Strong to severe storms will be possible by Tuesday night as this area of low pressure moves in. There is a Marginal Risk that is in place for many of our communities for hail and gusty winds possible. Wednesday will be a day to be weather aware as this storm continues to progress through. With more instability in the atmosphere and stronger winds too, there are better ingredients for severe weather. An Enhanced Risk is in play for some of our Arkansas neighborhoods with a Slight Risk in place for Southern MO. All forms of severe weather will be possible including isolated tornadoes. This is something we will be watching closely. Showers look to linger into Thursday before clearing Thursday night. High pressure does begin to build in Friday into next weekend with Spring officially arriving on Saturday. Highs will be seasonable under mainly sunny skies Saturday with temps rising back into the 60s by Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

47°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

Branson

48°F Fog Feels like 46°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

Harrison

42°F Fog Feels like 39°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Some clouds. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

Rolla

44°F Fog Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

46°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

67° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 67° 40°

Tuesday

69° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 69° 52°

Wednesday

67° / 40°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 67° 40°

Thursday

45° / 37°
Showers
Showers 40% 45° 37°

Friday

53° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 53° 33°

Saturday

58° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 58° 38°

Sunday

64° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 64° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

8 AM
Cloudy
5%
46°

49°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
49°

51°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

55°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
55°

59°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
59°

62°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
62°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
2%
64°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
2%
65°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

62°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
62°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
57°

54°

9 PM
Clear
1%
54°

53°

10 PM
Clear
2%
53°

51°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
51°

50°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
50°

48°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
48°

47°

2 AM
Clear
6%
47°

45°

3 AM
Clear
7%
45°

44°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
44°

43°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
43°

42°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
42°

41°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
41°

