Monday, March 15 Morning Forecast

A potent storm system has been impacting the region over the last 24 hours and that has brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to the Ozarks. Much of that activity will clear the area today but we still have the potential for isolated storms across Central Missouri as that low pressure center tracks through. A couple could possibly turn strong to severe with some of that sun peeking out adding to the instability in the air. SW winds will be a little blustery today but that flow will bring up drier conditions and that will bring an overall decrease of the cloud cover. Highs will be mild for this time of year and with the help of the sun, we’ll rise back into the 60s. The mild temps hold for our Tuesday with our next storm system starting to work in from the west. That will give us a mix of clouds and sunshine with afternoon readings in the 60s and 70s. Strong to severe storms will be possible by Tuesday night as this area of low pressure moves in. There is a Marginal Risk that is in place for many of our communities for hail and gusty winds possible. Wednesday will be a day to be weather aware as this storm continues to progress through. With more instability in the atmosphere and stronger winds too, there are better ingredients for severe weather. An Enhanced Risk is in play for some of our Arkansas neighborhoods with a Slight Risk in place for Southern MO. All forms of severe weather will be possible including isolated tornadoes. This is something we will be watching closely. Showers look to linger into Thursday before clearing Thursday night. High pressure does begin to build in Friday into next weekend with Spring officially arriving on Saturday. Highs will be seasonable under mainly sunny skies Saturday with temps rising back into the 60s by Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer