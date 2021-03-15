Monday, March 15 Evening Forecast

Sunshine returned after 4 days of on and off rain that dumped 4 to 8″ of rain on Southwest Missouri. The sunshine came with milder readings too with highs well into the 60s Monday afternoon. There was a boundary that slowly lifted north toward I-70 with some isolated severe weather that produced some hail and the threat of tornadoes. The severe risk will end by mid-evening near I-70.

The overnight hours will be mostly clear and quiet. Temperatures will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

A frontal boundary will remain draped from west to east near Central Missouri and will act as a dividing line between cloudier and cooler conditions to the north and sunnier and warmer conditions to the south. The day will be dry from start to finish.





Clouds will thicken up Tuesday night with the next storm moving out of the West. A warm front will lift north toward the Ozarks, triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms by sunrise. This activity will continue throughout the morning. Some of the stronger storms could produce hail.

By Wednesday afternoon there will be a shift in the severe threat as a frontal boundary moves east into the Ozarks. Higher humidity will nose north along the boundary generating higher levels of instability. There will also be quite a bit of wind energy and turning of winds with height that is favorable for severe storms. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to break out along the boundary by early to mid-afternoon, gradually shifting east and northeast across the area into the early evening. All modes of severe will be possible, including tornadoes.







The threat for locally heavy rain is certainly there, but most areas will see an inch or less. This means the flooding threat will be localized.

The storm will push east of the Ozarks by Thursday and will be on the cold side of the storm. Wraparound clouds will keep the day cloudy and there will be light showers and drizzle into the afternoon. Temperatures won’t change much, stuck in the low to mid-40s all day. Winds will be gusty too out of the northwest.

Clouds will be on the way out by Friday with temperatures remaining cool. Warmer weather will follow over the weekend with mostly sunny skies expected. The next storm will approach the area Monday. Skies look cloudy with showers spreading in late in the day and overnight Monday night.