Monday, March 15 Evening Forecast

Sunshine returned after 4 days of on and off rain that dumped 4 to 8″ of rain on Southwest Missouri. The sunshine came with milder readings too with highs well into the 60s Monday afternoon. There was a boundary that slowly lifted north toward I-70 with some isolated severe weather that produced some hail and the threat of tornadoes. The severe risk will end by mid-evening near I-70.

The overnight hours will be mostly clear and quiet. Temperatures will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

A frontal boundary will remain draped from west to east near Central Missouri and will act as a dividing line between cloudier and cooler conditions to the north and sunnier and warmer conditions to the south. The day will be dry from start to finish.

Clouds will thicken up Tuesday night with the next storm moving out of the West. A warm front will lift north toward the Ozarks, triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms by sunrise. This activity will continue throughout the morning. Some of the stronger storms could produce hail.

By Wednesday afternoon there will be a shift in the severe threat as a frontal boundary moves east into the Ozarks. Higher humidity will nose north along the boundary generating higher levels of instability. There will also be quite a bit of wind energy and turning of winds with height that is favorable for severe storms. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to break out along the boundary by early to mid-afternoon, gradually shifting east and northeast across the area into the early evening. All modes of severe will be possible, including tornadoes.

The threat for locally heavy rain is certainly there, but most areas will see an inch or less. This means the flooding threat will be localized.

The storm will push east of the Ozarks by Thursday and will be on the cold side of the storm. Wraparound clouds will keep the day cloudy and there will be light showers and drizzle into the afternoon. Temperatures won’t change much, stuck in the low to mid-40s all day. Winds will be gusty too out of the northwest.

Clouds will be on the way out by Friday with temperatures remaining cool. Warmer weather will follow over the weekend with mostly sunny skies expected. The next storm will approach the area Monday. Skies look cloudy with showers spreading in late in the day and overnight Monday night.

Clear

Springfield Mo

59°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

61°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

62°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

53°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

67° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 67° 40°

Tuesday

70° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 70° 52°

Wednesday

63° / 39°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 63° 39°

Thursday

44° / 35°
Showers
Showers 40% 44° 35°

Friday

54° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 54° 32°

Saturday

60° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 38°

Sunday

65° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 65° 48°

Hourly Forecast

58°

9 PM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

10 PM
Clear
1%
56°

54°

11 PM
Clear
2%
54°

49°

12 AM
Clear
2%
49°

48°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
48°

47°

2 AM
Clear
2%
47°

46°

3 AM
Clear
4%
46°

44°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
44°

43°

5 AM
Clear
8%
43°

41°

6 AM
Clear
8%
41°

40°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
40°

42°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

47°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
47°

51°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
51°

55°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
55°

59°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

63°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

60°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
60°

