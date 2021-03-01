Monday, March 1 Morning Forecast

A cold front has been tracking through the region during the last 24 hours but today will be quieter and chillier as high pressure takes over. This will bring lots of sunshine to the area along with chillier conditions.

Highs will top out a little below normal for this time of year, rising into the 40s and 50s. With the clear sky and calm wind overnight, temps will drop back into the 20s and 30s so expect another colder than average start on Tuesday.

Highs will begin to warm some as winds turn back around from the southwest. That breeze will aid in our temps climbing back into the mid and upper 50s. An area of low pressure will be tracking through the region and that will bring some cloud cover earlier in the day. A couple of sprinkles are possible but the best chance for moisture lies in Northern Arkansas. A ridge of high pressure takes back over late Tuesday into Wednesday and this means more warmth and sunshine. We make a return to the 60s both Hump Day and on Thursday before our next disturbance moves in.

Shower chances arrive with that piece of energy by Friday along with a cool-down. Temps only look to rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s to end the workweek with a few showers possible. Better chances for rain will be southwest of the metro but it’s something we’ll be watching closely. Sunshiny skies and milder air take back over for the first weekend of the month with highs rising back toward 60° both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

28°F Sunny Feels like 23°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry and cold. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Starry and cold. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

29°F Sunny Feels like 26°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

32°F Sunny Feels like 28°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

28°F Sunny Feels like 24°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

33°F Sunny Feels like 29°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F A few passing clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

50° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 50° 28°

Tuesday

54° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 54° 30°

Wednesday

63° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 63° 34°

Thursday

63° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 63° 41°

Friday

49° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 49° 33°

Saturday

57° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 57° 36°

Sunday

59° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 59° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
31°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
34°

38°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
38°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

50°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

51°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

49°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

46°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

42°

7 PM
Clear
1%
42°

38°

8 PM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

9 PM
Clear
2%
37°

35°

10 PM
Clear
2%
35°

35°

11 PM
Clear
2%
35°

34°

12 AM
Clear
2%
34°

33°

1 AM
Clear
3%
33°

32°

2 AM
Clear
3%
32°

31°

3 AM
Clear
3%
31°

31°

4 AM
Clear
4%
31°

30°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
30°

30°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
30°

31°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
31°
