Monday, March 1 Evening Forecast

We kicked off March on a sunny and quiet note. This will hold true most of the week before a shift in the pattern next week.

For tonight, we’re looking at increasing clouds south of Hwy. 60 as a storm slides by to the south. It looks like it will remain far enough south for most of the wet weather to bypass the area. There will be quite a bit of cloud cover south of the state line to start the day Tuesday, but they’ll clear out by late afternoon. The rest of the Ozarks will enjoy and sunny and slightly warmer day.

A couple of beautiful early spring days will follow. Wednesday and Thursday will offer up sunshine and highs in the 60s.

A blocky jet stream pattern in the Eastern U.S. will drive the next storm on Friday south of the Ozarks too. The day looks cloudy and cool with showers. Afternoon temperatures may struggle to get out of the 40s.

Nice weather returns over the weekend. Sunshine will be abundant on Saturday with temperatures rebounding. There will be a wave of high cloudiness on Sunday, but temperatures will continue to edge a little higher.

The pattern will remain quiet through Monday with the warming trend continuing.

More mild weather will follow as the pattern shifts gears across the nation. A trough will get established in the West helping to open up the Gulf. Higher humidity air will begin to flow north from the Gulf interacting with storms moving out of the western trough. This will open the door to the beginning of the spring storm season with thunderstorms becoming more likely later next week and beyond.

Clear

Springfield Mo

43°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry and cold. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

47°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
4 mph NNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

50° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 50° 28°

Tuesday

56° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 56° 33°

Wednesday

65° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 65° 35°

Thursday

66° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 66° 43°

Friday

49° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 49° 33°

Saturday

59° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 59° 35°

Sunday

61° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 61° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

8 PM
Clear
1%
42°

40°

9 PM
Clear
1%
40°

38°

10 PM
Clear
1%
38°

35°

11 PM
Clear
1%
35°

34°

12 AM
Clear
2%
34°

33°

1 AM
Clear
2%
33°

32°

2 AM
Clear
2%
32°

31°

3 AM
Clear
4%
31°

31°

4 AM
Clear
4%
31°

30°

5 AM
Clear
4%
30°

30°

6 AM
Clear
5%
30°

31°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
31°

35°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
35°

40°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
40°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

48°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

53°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

49°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
49°

46°

7 PM
Clear
1%
46°
