Monday, March 1 Evening Forecast

We kicked off March on a sunny and quiet note. This will hold true most of the week before a shift in the pattern next week.

For tonight, we’re looking at increasing clouds south of Hwy. 60 as a storm slides by to the south. It looks like it will remain far enough south for most of the wet weather to bypass the area. There will be quite a bit of cloud cover south of the state line to start the day Tuesday, but they’ll clear out by late afternoon. The rest of the Ozarks will enjoy and sunny and slightly warmer day.







A couple of beautiful early spring days will follow. Wednesday and Thursday will offer up sunshine and highs in the 60s.

A blocky jet stream pattern in the Eastern U.S. will drive the next storm on Friday south of the Ozarks too. The day looks cloudy and cool with showers. Afternoon temperatures may struggle to get out of the 40s.

Nice weather returns over the weekend. Sunshine will be abundant on Saturday with temperatures rebounding. There will be a wave of high cloudiness on Sunday, but temperatures will continue to edge a little higher.

The pattern will remain quiet through Monday with the warming trend continuing.

More mild weather will follow as the pattern shifts gears across the nation. A trough will get established in the West helping to open up the Gulf. Higher humidity air will begin to flow north from the Gulf interacting with storms moving out of the western trough. This will open the door to the beginning of the spring storm season with thunderstorms becoming more likely later next week and beyond.