Monday, June 8 Morning Forecast

Remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal arrive tonight

FLASH FLOOD WATCH takes effect at 1 PM and goes until 10 AM Tuesday for counties along/ east of HWY 65. There, 2-4″+ of rain is likely as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal roll through. Expect heavy rain and flash flooding overnight Monday into Tuesday.

“Cristobal” made landfall just south of New Orleans as a tropical storm on Sunday. “Cristobal” will lift north across Arkansas Monday afternoon. The northern rain bands associated with the storm will move north into Northern Arkansas and South Central Missouri by late afternoon. The rain will continue to spread north into the evening with a heavier band of rain setting up along and east of HWY 65 by late evening. This is where some of the heavier rain amounts are expected. Showers will lift north out of the area during the morning on Tuesday.

The biggest concern with “Cristobal” is the threat of very heavy rainfall. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along and east of HWY 65 for Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. There will be a very sharp cut off to the rain on the west side and it looks like that will be just east of I-49. A general 2-4″ is expected within the watch area. Totals of 4-6″ look possible though, especially where the band of heavier rain is expected to set up late Monday evening just east of HWY 65. Flooding and flash flooding will be a concern with the risk of flooding at night making it especially dangerous.

Another concern is for a bit of isolated severe weather. The northeast quadrant of the storm will be moving across North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri with enough instability for a few stronger storms with the leading bands of rain. Stronger wind gusts and a very low tornado risk is possible. There will likely be general wind gusts of 30-40 mph near and east of HWY 65 Monday night into Tuesday morning.

As “Cristobal” moves away on Tuesday another potent storm will move in. Severe weather will be possible later in the afternoon into the early evening, but it’s not a certainty. Warmer and drier air aloft will move in behind “Cristobal” with a cap setting up over the area. This may stifle storm potential. If storms can develop severe weather will be possible with those storms given the wind energy.

Sunny and pleasant weather will move behind Tuesday’s storm. The lower humidity will make for cooler nighttime temperatures with highs in the upper 70’s Wednesday.

The rest of the week looks fairly nice. There will be another front trying to move through later Friday, but it looks dry for now. Overnight temperatures will remain pleasantly cool with the afternoons seasonably warm.

Clear

Springfield

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
70°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 70F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
70°F Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 70F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Harrison

70°F Few Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 69F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
69°F Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 69F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
71°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially during the evening. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
71°F Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially during the evening. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

87° / 70°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 87° 70°

Tuesday

88° / 59°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 88° 59°

Wednesday

78° / 57°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 0% 78° 57°

Thursday

83° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 83° 61°

Friday

85° / 61°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 85° 61°

Saturday

83° / 59°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 83° 59°

Sunday

84° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 84° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

5 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
70°

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
30%
80°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

78°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

76°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

75°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
75°

73°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
73°

73°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
73°

72°

1 AM
Rain
100%
72°

72°

2 AM
Rain
100%
72°

71°

3 AM
Heavy Rain
100%
71°

71°

4 AM
Rain
100%
71°

